What's new

“Kingdom of bicycles”, bicycles become increasingly popular again in China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,587
-12
93,022
Country
China
Location
China
“Kingdom of bicycles”, bicycles become increasingly popular again in China

By Syndicated Content
Sep 12, 2022 | 8:20 PM

Premium bicycles win new fans among China’s city folk​

2022-09-13T012030Z_2_LYNXMPEI8C014_RTROPTP_3_HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CHINA-OUTDOORS.jpg

BEIJING (Reuters) – Zhou Changchang likes to spend his spare time cruising along the streets of China’s capital with his cycling club friends, on his Tiffany Blue bicycle made by the British company Brompton.

The 42-year-old teacher is part of a growing army of cycling enthusiasts in China, who are splashing out on premium bicycles made by the likes of Brompton, Giant and Specialized, fuelling a market that consultancy Research & Markets estimates could be worth $16.5 billion by 2026.

Social media and e-commerce platforms say there has been a surge of interest in cycling over the past year and sales of bicycles and gear are booming.

Typically, Chinese cyclists will pay more than 13,000 yuan ($1,870) for an inner-city, high-end foldable bike made by the likes of Brompton. High-performance road bikes, made for longer journeys, start at around 10,000 yuan ($1,450) and can go many times higher.

Last month, media reported that a bicycle made by luxury brand Hermes sold for 165,000 yuan ($24,500).

“The majority of riding hobbyists are willing to splurge,” e-commerce platform JD.com said last month.

It said road bike sales on its platform had more than doubled from June to August compared with the same time last year, while riding apparel sales had jumped 160%.

China has had a long love affair with bicycles and was once known as the “kingdom of bicycles”.

For decades, bikes made by the likes of the Flying Pigeon company filled the streets.

Cycling fell out of fashion when a growing middle class turned to cars but bike manufacturers saw a revival in 2014 as bike-sharing companies like Mobike and Ofo sprang up to flood cities with their fleets, offering rides as cheap as 1 yuan.

Zhou, like many cyclists, said he got into biking to get fit. COVID-19 and its lockdowns also created a urge for the open road.

“I really longed for the outdoors and fresh air,” said Shanghai office worker Lily Lu who went out and ordered a Brompton bike for 13,600 yuan ($1,965) the day after she was released from a three-month lockdown.

As the craze gathers pace, manufacturers are struggling to meet demand. Lu said she had to wait two months to get her bicycle. Brompton did not respond to a request for comment.

China’s Pardus, which makes racing bikes that can cost more than 30,000 yuan ($4,335), said sales doubled from last year and its factory was operating around the clock.

“Everything is out of stock,” said Pardus branding director Li Weihai.

whbl.com

Premium bicycles win new fans among China’s city folk

BEIJING (Reuters) - Zhou Changchang likes to spend his spare time cruising along the streets of China's capital with his cycling club friends, on his ...
whbl.com whbl.com
 
R

REhorror

FULL MEMBER
Jul 16, 2021
1,005
0
602
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
Now this is the real future right there, along with subway and train.

EDIT: Wow, these are some pricy bicycles tho!
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,587
-12
93,022
Country
China
Location
China
I ride shared bikes to get around sometimes, hordes of fancy cyclists always whizz past me , they are everywhere in Beijing and like to travel in large groups.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
4,977
1
9,492
Country
China
Location
China
REhorror said:
What they are putting in a bike that costs almost $2000, that's almost a good PC or actual motorbike price.
Click to expand...
Usually we set the budget according to our friends' bicycles.

Even if you are rich, the car you buy should not be too expensive than your friends.

Of course, it should not be too cheap.

The purpose of participating in cycling is to expand the social circle and make more friends. Secondly, exercise. The scenery of Chinese cities is usually very beautiful, and it feels good to ride a bicycle.
 
R

REhorror

FULL MEMBER
Jul 16, 2021
1,005
0
602
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
MH.Yang said:
Usually we set the budget according to our friends' bicycles.

Even if you are rich, the car you buy should not be too expensive than your friends.

Of course, it should not be too cheap.

The purpose of participating in cycling is to expand the social circle and make more friends. Secondly, exercise. The scenery of Chinese cities is usually very beautiful, and it feels good to ride a bicycle.
Click to expand...
Jesus, so it's just showing off then.
I'm a more budget-minded person.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,587
-12
93,022
Country
China
Location
China
Shared bikes are everywhere and they are almost free, but people still prefer splurging big time to have their own bikes
For me, shared bikes are good enough, they are more convenient and you don't have to worry about maintaining them.

v2-597217db9e0f8c9fd0e47afcd442d67b_1440w.jpg
调整大小 4927107535472765199.jpeg
调整大小 4927108115452733601.jpg
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
4,977
1
9,492
Country
China
Location
China
REhorror said:
Jesus, so it's just showing off then.
I'm a more budget-minded person.
Click to expand...
It is not showing off. But to get better opportunities through sports. I will go to the badminton hall to play badminton with customers, swim in the swimming pool, play Frisbee in the football field, play table tennis in the resort hotel and so on. These are actually a continuation of my work. Now this trend of pluralism is becoming more and more popular in China. In fact, this is a good thing.
 
R

REhorror

FULL MEMBER
Jul 16, 2021
1,005
0
602
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
MH.Yang said:
It is not showing off. But to get better opportunities through sports. I will go to the badminton hall to play badminton with customers, swim in the swimming pool, play Frisbee in the football field, play table tennis in the resort hotel and so on. These are actually a continuation of my work. Now this trend of pluralism is becoming more and more popular in China. In fact, this is a good thing.
Click to expand...
This is reminding me of the Old boy club culture in the old Qing dynasty or the US where all the rich people party up together to show off their expensive jewelry or gear...I hope it doesn't come to that.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

GeraltofRivia
Why is bicycle not popular in Pakistan?
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
2K
American Pakistani
American Pakistani
B
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Replies
4
Views
474
BananaRepublicUK
B
B
Rapid rise in bicycle exports from Bangladesh to Europe
Replies
1
Views
310
Bilal9
Bilal9
Bilal9
Mexico’s Coppel keen to increase RMG imports from Bangladesh
Replies
4
Views
400
Bilal9
Bilal9
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: Hundreds more arrested in China’s rural banking scandal
2 3
Replies
39
Views
1K
dbc
dbc

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom