Kingdergarten on the roof of the world, Chinese Pamir village kingdergarten, progress and challenges

Kingdergarten on the roof of the world, Pamir village kingdergarten, progress and challenges. Small Tajik village kingdergarten in the Chinese Pamir region could be the world highest kingdergarten.This world's harshest terrain and weather produced the world toughest people, mountain Tajiks.Village kingdergartens like this one help to save kids' parents hours of traveling time which they used to have to spend to drive their kids to nearby towns. And the kids can have free nutritious balanced meals provided by the government, The facilities are ok in the region due to the massive infrastructure development in recent years, but the problem is that it's very hard for the mountain village kingdergartens to find teachers, no professional teachers would like to go there to teach long term, the kingdergarten has to make do with short term volunteer teachers.The climate is so harsh and oxygen level is too low, which non locals find it very hard to deal.