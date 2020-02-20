King Salman Takes Back Palestine Policy From MBS

Ahmet Pasha
ELITE MEMBER
- May 23, 2017
- 8,074
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
It seems father and son having disagreements and tensions.
Could this later become the scenario in hadith where a king dies and 3 princes fight amongst one another. As MBS has bullied a lot of people in line for the throne?
What could be the effects of this geo politically other than from a religious interpretation?
Is it too little too late as damage has already been done??
