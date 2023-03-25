King Salman relief to provide shelter packages in Bangladesh

KSrelief to provide shelter packages in Bangladesh​

KSrelief to provide shelter packages in Bangladesh RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has signed a cooperation agreement with a civil society organization to provide 6,285 shelter aid packages to those affected by floods in Bangladesh. More than 25,000 people will benefit from the aid as part of an extension of Saudi...

More than 25,000 people will benefit from the aid

The Bangladesh assistance deal was signed by Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, KSrelief’s assistant general supervisor for operations and programs. (SPA/File)Short UrlUpdated 02 March 2023SPAMarch 02, 2023 23:37967RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has signed a cooperation agreement with a civil society organization to provide 6,285 shelter aid packages to those affected by floods in Bangladesh.More than 25,000 people will benefit from the aid as part of an extension of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing program to help disaster-hit countries around the world.The Bangladesh assistance deal was signed by Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, KSrelief’s assistant general supervisor for operations and programs.