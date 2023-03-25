What's new

King Salman relief to provide shelter packages in Bangladesh

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
67,882
1
139,219
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

KSrelief to provide shelter packages in Bangladesh​


KSrelief to provide shelter packages in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh assistance deal was signed by Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, KSrelief’s assistant general supervisor for operations and programs. (SPA/File)
Short Url
arab.news

KSrelief to provide shelter packages in Bangladesh

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has signed a cooperation agreement with a civil society organization to provide 6,285 shelter aid packages to those affected by floods in Bangladesh. More than 25,000 people will benefit from the aid as part of an extension of Saudi...
arab.news arab.news


Updated 02 March 2023
SPA
March 02, 2023 23:37
967


3705516-2127087258.jpg




  • More than 25,000 people will benefit from the aid
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has signed a cooperation agreement with a civil society organization to provide 6,285 shelter aid packages to those affected by floods in Bangladesh.
More than 25,000 people will benefit from the aid as part of an extension of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing program to help disaster-hit countries around the world.
The Bangladesh assistance deal was signed by Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, KSrelief’s assistant general supervisor for operations and programs.
https://www.arabnews.com/node/2261356/saudi-arabia
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

C
Saudi Arabia public campaign “Sahem” to relief Syria and Turkey exceeds 53 m Dollars in less than 48 hours
Replies
14
Views
782
Corruptistan
C
B
Envoy: Australia eyes strengthening defence cooperation with Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
214
Black_cats
B
B
Canada wants to assist Bangladesh in developing food storage
Replies
0
Views
205
Black_cats
B
B
Building Bangladeshi–Australian ties for regional prosperity and security
Replies
1
Views
253
mb444
mb444
B
Look east for aid, trade: Bangladesh to strike $4.0b deal with Korea
Replies
3
Views
374
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom