King Salman relief to provide shelter packages in Bangladesh

KSrelief to provide shelter packages in Bangladesh
The Bangladesh assistance deal was signed by Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, KSrelief’s assistant general supervisor for operations and programs. (SPA/File)
- More than 25,000 people will benefit from the aid
More than 25,000 people will benefit from the aid as part of an extension of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing program to help disaster-hit countries around the world.
The Bangladesh assistance deal was signed by Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, KSrelief’s assistant general supervisor for operations and programs.
