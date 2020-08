King Salman congratulates President Alvi on Pakistan’s Independence Day

A motorcyclist rides past a Happy Independence Day billboard with images of founder leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah and national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, displayed along a roadside for Pakistan Independence Day celebrations, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP)

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a message of felicitation to Pakistan’s President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday, congratulating him on the 74th Independence Day of his country that will be celebrated on Friday.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki also recorded an Independence Day message in Urdu that went viral on social media.

The Saudi king and ambassadors are also among the first foreign leaders and envoys who have issued the Independence Day messages to congratulate the government and people of Pakistan.