King of Saudi Arabia Invites Iranian president to visit Riyadh

aryobarzan said: Sands of Arabia on the move gain:



Assad goes to official visit to UAE Click to expand...

I remember on this forum when the Syria war was starting. I remember butting heads with someone from Turkey here. I said nothing good is going to come out for Turkey or other regional countries' involvement by getting involved in the Syrian war as I clearly saw this was yet another war at least partly instigated by the Israeli Lobby just like the Iraq War of 2003 was. The Turkish guy here didn't like my comment and complained something like 'we Turks support you Pakistanis despite our potential trade with India'. I said something like 'I appreciate that but a friend would give you sincere advice'. And today so many countries against Bashar Assad are eating humble pies. And so many have died in that war. And for what?And what Mr. Assad did was nothing new: All governments brutally crush rebellions. American Civil War of the 1860s. Tianaman Square. Pakistan in East Pakistan. Russia against Chechens. India against Sikhs.... and from what I know, the minorities like the Christians in Syria have more faith in him than in others. Same was the case with Saddam Hussein.