King maker..the right hand of establishment..

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Apr 22, 2010
ایک زرداری سب پر بھاری
1- who wons extra seats in senate
2- who tricked PMLN to get sijrani in power in senate and went along with PTI
3- who topples the PTI center with establishment
4. Who has made sindh unconqureable fortress
5- who made IK fear sindh(refusal to implement governor raj) or do census in karachi
6. Who made PMLQ in punjab zardari lackey
The one and only
