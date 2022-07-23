What's new

King maker..the right hand of establishment..

ایک زرداری سب پر بھاری

1- who wons extra seats in senate
2- who tricked PMLN to get sijrani in power in senate and went along with PTI
3- who topples the PTI center with establishment
4. Who has made sindh unconqureable fortress
5- who made IK fear sindh(refusal to implement governor raj) or do census in karachi
6. Who made PMLQ in punjab zardari lackey
The one and only
Screenshot_20220722-204131_Chrome.jpg
 

