King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia is the highest-ranked university in the Muslim world - Pathetic state of education in the Muslim world

Is the educational state of the Muslim world pathetic?

Khan2727

May 28, 2022
So I was looking at university rankings the other day and noticed how pathetically bad the rankings of universities in the Muslim world are and how little scientific and academic output there really is compared to the huge population size. The only Muslim countries that perform better than what is expected of them considering their population size are the GCC states but even they are worse off than small (population wise) Western European states such as for instance Denmark, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway etc.

It seems that KAUST is the only university in the Muslim world that continually ranks rather high on a global scale and the highest in the Muslim world across almost all university rankings.

This made me look at how much each Muslim country (or at least the most relevant Muslim states) spend on education as a percentage of their GDP.

For instance 220 million big Pakistan spends around 2 % (pathetically low) of our GDP (which is not impressive to begin with compared to our huge population to put it mildly) on education.

Meanwhile a country like Saudi Arabia;

Saudi Arabia spends 8.8% of its gross domestic product on education, compared with the global average of 4.6%, which is nearly double the global average on education.[5]

Where can I find an updated list from either 2021 or 2020 of the respective spending on education as a percentage of the GDP of each country of the world?

This list below is heavily outdated with 15-20 year old data for some countries, some even older than that!

Anyway a very sad state of affairs.

And then we wonder why nobody takes the Muslim world seriously and why our state is as it is.

From once leading science and technology for close to 1 millennia, to being the backwater of the world scientifically speaking. Even more so if you consider the huge number of Muslims worldwide. Almost 2 billion and 50 + Muslim-majority nations in the world.

You remember the chart and statistics Imran khan showed in his first Nation address. There is a reason our politicians want awam to remain dumb. And many like me who got some education left first chance we got. Hence brain drain.
 
You remember the chart and statistics Imran khan showed in his first Nation address. There is a reason our politicians want awam to remain dumb. And many like me who got some education left first chance we got. Hence brain drain.
I remember that great speech but I don't remember any charts and statistics shown.


Anyway what I find hard to believe is how pathetic the scientific output is of the ENTIRE Muslim world combined. Not just Pakistan. We can make many excuses, some valid some less so, but at the end of the day none of that will change the pathetic status quo.

Look at tiny Israel and compare it to the entire Muslim world. It is really shameful.
 

