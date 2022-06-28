King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia is the highest-ranked university in the Muslim world - Pathetic state of education in the Muslim world

QS World University Rankings 2023: Top Global Universities Discover the world's top universities. Explore the QS World University Rankings® 2023 based on 8 key ranking indicators.

QS World University Rankings 2022 Discover the world’s top universities. Explore the QS World University Rankings® 2022.

Asia University Rankings The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2022 use the same 13 performance indicators as the THE World University Rankings, but they are recalibrated to reflect the attributes of Asia’s inst

World University Rankings 2021-22 | Global 2000 List | CWUR Discover the world's top universities and best colleges for 2021-2022. Explore the Global 2000 List by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR).

So I was looking at university rankings the other day and noticed how pathetically bad the rankings of universities in the Muslim world are and how little scientific and academic output there really is compared to the huge population size. The only Muslim countries that perform better than what is expected of them considering their population size are the GCC states but even they are worse off than small (population wise) Western European states such as for instance Denmark, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway etc.It seems that KAUST is the only university in the Muslim world that continually ranks rather high on a global scale and the highest in the Muslim world across almost all university rankings.This made me look at how much each Muslim country (or at least the most relevant Muslim states) spend on education as a percentage of their GDP.Meanwhile a country like Saudi Arabia;This list below is heavily outdated with 15-20 year old data for some countries, some even older than that!Anyway a very sad state of affairs.And then we wonder why nobody takes the Muslim world seriously and why our state is as it is.From once leading science and technology for close to 1 millennia, to being the backwater of the world scientifically speaking. Even more so if you consider the huge number of Muslims worldwide. Almost 2 billion and 50 + Muslim-majority nations in the world.