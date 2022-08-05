Kinda a little off topic, this sh*t been eating me for a long time

Love story gone wrong: Missing MP woman arrested trying to cross border to marry Pakistani man The MP woman claimed to be in love with Pakistani man and wanted to marry him; she was arrested at the Attari-Wagah border

Now why is it that we are never able to connect with our pakistani gals while call it a luck or god's gift, as soon as u meet a girl other than pakistani don juan or casanova awakens in us above is a one example, I know myself still afraid of talking to pakistani girls but put some other girl hardly a game of 30 mints, and its not just me its the story of almost every friend of mine, WHY IS THAT. ANY PSYCHOLOGIST HERE