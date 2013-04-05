What's new

Kind Abdullah says Jordan increasingly attacked with Iranian drones

Trench Broom

Feb 14, 2020
The criminal Mullah regime has set its eyes on yet another Arab country.

www.jpost.com

Jordan has been attacked by Iranian-made drones - King Abdullah

"Unfortunately, Jordan has been attacked by drones that have come out that are Iranian signature that we have to deal with," Abdullah said to CNN.
www.jpost.com www.jpost.com

Iranian-made drones and missiles have attacked Jordan in increasing numbers, King Abdullah told CNN on Sunday, as he described the dangers the Hashemite Kingdom and the region faces from the Islamic Republic.

"Unfortunately, Jordan has been attacked by drones that have come out that are Iranian signature that we have to deal with," Abdullah told CNN's Fareed Zakaria. He clarified that the drone attacks had taken place over the past year and had increased.

Abdullah listed a number of issues related to Iran, including the nuclear program, ballistic missile development, cyberattacks, and skirmishes along Jordan's borders.
Iran's regime will overplay its hand someday soon and be annihilated, insha'allah.
 
