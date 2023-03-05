What's new

Kim Iverson and Dennis Kucinich: A Debate worth watching

Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
6,235
21
10,166
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I have long believed that the world could be a much better place for humanity and our environment and the path to solve humanity's issues lie through reforming the power apparatus in America--specifically, in Washington DC. You reform there and a lot of the problems afflicting humanity and our environment would be solved!! I think a select group of human beings in America and the Brits have figured that to stay wealthy is by fomenting wars. They have been doing it for decades. Kim Iverson, a brave, smart lady, along with Tucker Carlson, are just a few prominent voices in America who are challenging the status quo.

In this video, she has Dennis Kucinich where Kim asks some direct questions but Dennis carefully doesn't pander to her audience. This is how a real journalist with the interests of America and the world questions their invitees and this is how a real friend of humanity answers those questions. Dennis knew who was asking questions and why but he stuck to his own stand.

A lot in this video was said--but even a lot more was unsaid!! Respect to both!

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
A [Meta] AI named Cicero can beat humans in Diplomacy, a complex alliance-building game. Here’s why that’s a big deal
Replies
0
Views
466
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Google’s DeepMind Has a Long-term Goal of Artificial General Intelligence
Replies
0
Views
255
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
RabzonKhan
Opinion: Freeing the U.S. economy from China will create an American industrial renaissance and millions of good-paying jobs
Replies
4
Views
527
huanghong
H
beijingwalker
A Sick America Can’t Compete With China
Replies
0
Views
88
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Trump rolls out 2024 trade policy that would 'tax China to build up America,' reward US producers
Replies
13
Views
221
SQ8
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom