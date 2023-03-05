Kim Iverson and Dennis Kucinich: A Debate worth watching

I have long believed that the world could be a much better place for humanity and our environment and the path to solve humanity's issues lie through reforming the power apparatus in America--specifically, in Washington DC. You reform there and a lot of the problems afflicting humanity and our environment would be solved!! I think a select group of human beings in America and the Brits have figured that to stay wealthy is by fomenting wars. They have been doing it for decades. Kim Iverson, a brave, smart lady, along with Tucker Carlson, are just a few prominent voices in America who are challenging the status quo.In this video, she has Dennis Kucinich where Kim asks some direct questions but Dennis carefully doesn't pander to her audience. This is how a real journalist with the interests of America and the world questions their invitees and this is how a real friend of humanity answers those questions. Dennis knew who was asking questions and why but he stuck to his own stand.A lot in this video was said--but even a lot more was unsaid!! Respect to both!