Killer Of F-35 Jets: US Dominance Of 5th-Gen Fighter Aircraft To End With Supersonic Stealthy ‘Flying Machines’?
By Apoorva Jain - July 29, 2021
Undeterred by its removal from the F-35 fighter jet program by the US, Turkey has unveiled a stealth carrier-based unmanned aircraft program to consolidate its position as a drone superpower.
Selcuk Bayraktar, the son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the chief technology officer of Turkish defense company Baykar, released a video on July 20, sharing the details of the future unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).
“Unmanned aircraft will change the concept of air warfare and will replace fifth-generation aircraft,” Bayraktar can be heard saying in the video..
Dubbed MIUS, the Turkish acronym for National Unmanned Aircraft System, the unmanned fighter eventually will possess supersonic speed, stealth capability with a maximum payload of nearly 1.5 tons.
Following the announcement, the company released concept images of the MIUS drone, demonstrating the aircraft carrier variant of the fighter with short-takeoff capabilities.
MIUS is expected to be a gamechanger for the Turkish defense industry, which is on course to establish itself as a drone superpower.
The MIUS Project
The MIUS project was introduced along with the Bayraktar TB2 drone and the twin-engine armed drone called Akıncı during the 2019 Innovation Week.
The video shows Selcuk Bayraktar strolling inside his family-owned company’s armed-drone research and production center in Istanbul. Viewers also get to see many semi-finished drones in the video.
Based on the concept images shared online, analysts suspect the MIUS to be a single-engine unmanned aircraft with a tailless, blended wing body design optimized for reduced radar cross-section (RCS). The aircraft will have two canards but no horizontal stabilizers and two canted vertical stabilizers. The air intakes are located on each side of the fuselage.
Bayraktar said in the video that the MIUS will incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent fleet autonomy technologies, enabling multiple air vehicles to operate independently or fly alongside and support manned fighter aircraft.
“The MIUS will be used for different combat roles such as close air support, suppression and destruction of enemy air defenses, and air-to-air combat,” he said.
The unique element of the MIUS aircraft is that it will be able to take off without a catapult system, making it one of the few UCAVs which can operate from carriers with short-take-off abilities.
The company announced the MIUS is expected to operate from Turkey’s Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) Anadolu, which is to be commissioned by 2022.
“Unlike other prototypes developed in this field in the world, the most important aspect is that it can land and take off from carriers. MIUS will be able to land and take off from short-runway carriers like LHD Anadolu. It will be able to take off without the help of a catapult and land on the ship with a hook system.” Selcuk Bayraktar said, adding that it will become a “force multiplier” in a theater of war.
In March 2021, the Turkish Government had approved the transformation of the future LHD Anadolu, an amphibious assault ship, into a carrier ship for attack drones, as reported by Naval News.
