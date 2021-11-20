'Killed Over 1,200 Chinese Soldiers': Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh Hails 1962 Kumaon Battalion's 'Miracle'

In the whole 1962 China-India war, China suffered 700 casualties based on the Chinese sources and 13,00 based on Indian claim. Even based on Indian claim, that means almost all China casualties were suffered in this small battle, and other large battles happened all along the western, middle and eastern section China suffered almost zero causalties, oh my...What is the IQ level of this Defence minister?



I guess Indians have already started to celebrate this belated 1962 war victory over China by now.