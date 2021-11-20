What's new

'Killed Over 1,200 Chinese Soldiers': Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh Hails 1962 Kumaon Battalion's 'Miracle'

'Killed Over 1,200 Chinese Soldiers': Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh Hails 1962 Kumaon Battalion's 'Miracle'
The defence minister was at 'Shaheed Samman Yatra' in honour of 232 war martyrs of the border district Pithoragarh.

LAST UPDATED:NOVEMBER 20, 2021, 14:17 IST
Hailing Kumaon battalion’s “miracle", defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that he was told 114 jawans, who were martyred, killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers. He added that Pakistan tries to destabilise peace in India but a clear message has been sent out that “we will hit back".

“On November 18, I went to Rezang La where I was told about the miracle done by 124 jawans of Kumaon battalion. It can never be forgotten. I was told that 114 jawans were martyred, but they killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers," Singh said in Pithoragarh, praising the “new and powerful India".

The defence minister was at ‘Shaheed Samman Yatra’ in honour of 232 war martyrs of the border district Pithoragarh. The yatra will be heading from Pithoragarh to Dehradun with the sacred soil of 232 war martyrs from the district.

The Shaheed Samman Yatra was launched by BJP president J P Nadda in Uttarakhand from the defence personnel dominated Sawad village in Chamoli district on November 15. The sacred soil from the homes of martyrs is to be collected during the yatra and used in the construction of a Sainya Dham (Soldiers’ Shrine) being built in Dehradun.

In the whole 1962 China-India war, China suffered 700 casualties based on the Chinese sources and 13,00 based on Indian claim. Even based on Indian claim, that means almost all China casualties were suffered in this small battle, and other large battles happened all along the western, middle and eastern section China suffered almost zero causalties, oh my...What is the IQ level of this Defence minister?

I guess Indians have already started to celebrate this belated 1962 war victory over China by now.
 
Crazy old bastard. This RSS pandit would flee first if the Chinese invaded Hindustan.
 
This is so funny, that the word SHAHEED and the whole concept is Arabic / Islamic.

But BJP be Yindu !
 
