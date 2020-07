‘Killed 2 Muslims, Threw Them in Drain’: Riot-Accused on WhatsApp

WhatsApp Chat

The Murders

4-4.30 PM: Mursalin ’s scooter was set on fire; he was killed and thrown in Bhagirathi Vihar Nala in Johripur bridge.

’s scooter was set on fire; he was killed and thrown in Bhagirathi Vihar Nala in Johripur bridge. 7 to 7.30 PM: Aas Mohammad was killed by the rioters and thrown in the Bhagirathi Vihar Nala. He was coming on foot from Loni, Ghaziabad.

was killed by the rioters and thrown in the Bhagirathi Vihar Nala. He was coming on foot from Loni, Ghaziabad. 7.30 to 8 PM: Rioters cut the electricity supply and in the dark, they attacked the house of Musharraf . They grabbed him and dragged him out into the street, where they beat him to death and threw him in the open drain.

Rioters cut the electricity supply and in the dark, they attacked the house of . They grabbed him and dragged him out into the street, where they beat him to death and threw him in the open drain. 9.30 PM: Aamin was killed by the rioters and thrown in the drain, near C Block Bhagirathi Vihar. He was coming on foot from Brijpuri bridge.

10.30 AM: Bhure Ali alias Salman was killed by the rioters and thrown in the drain near C-Block Bhagirathi Vihar while he was coming from Brijpuri bridge on foot.

alias Salman was killed by the rioters and thrown in the drain near C-Block Bhagirathi Vihar while he was coming from Brijpuri bridge on foot. Around 9.15 PM: Hamza was killed by rioters while he was coming from Mustafabad to Bhagirathi Vihar. He was killed and his body thrown in the drain near E Block Bhagirathi Vihar.

was killed by rioters while he was coming from Mustafabad to Bhagirathi Vihar. He was killed and his body thrown in the drain near E Block Bhagirathi Vihar. Around 9.30 PM: Akil Ahmed killed by rioters while coming on foot from Loni, Ghaziabad.

killed by rioters while coming on foot from Loni, Ghaziabad. Around 9.40 PM: Hashim Ali and his elder brother Aamir Khan killed by rioters.

Victims Forced to Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Many Times

Unanswered Questions

The police claims that the ‘Kattar Hindut Ekta’ WhatsApp group was formed only on “25 February at 12.49 hours” and the idea was to “take revenge on Muslims”, indicating that this was a reaction and not pre-planned. However, Lokesh’s comments that they have “bullets, guns, all the stuff” indicates that the preparations were taken in advance.

Several numbers in the WhatsApp chat cited such as 9********7, 95*******6, 97*******6 and 7********4 have not been identified or named in the three charge sheets. This, despite the fact that they were active participants in the Kattar Hindut Ekta group and one of them was even requesting for bullets. The Quint reached out to one of them, who said that the police hasn’t even reached out to him so far.

Nisar Ahmed, one of the eyewitnesses cited in the three charge sheets, had filed a detailed complaint at Gokulpuri police station regarding the violence at Bhagirathi Vihar. However, many of the names in his complaint don’t figure in the three charge sheets. The most significant omission is that of BJP councillor Kanhaiya Lal, Several other names from Ahmed’s complaint find mention in the charge sheet

9 people, mostly members of ‘Kattar Hindut Ekta’ WhatsApp group, were held for killing Muslims in Bhagirathi Vihar.Updated: 02 Jul 2020, 11:43 PM ISTPOLITICS6 min read(I just killed two Muslims at around 9 pm in B Vihar...and threw them in the drain...with my team...you know that I am always at the forefront in such acts).This message was sent at 11.49 PM on 26 February by Ganga Vihar resident Lokesh Solanki on a WhatsApp group called “Kattar Hindut Ekta”. This was in the middle of the Northeast Delhi riots.At least nine people, most of them members of this WhatsApp group, have now been arrested by the Delhi Police for killing Muslims in Bhagirathi Vihar that falls under Gokulpuri Police Station.Delhi Police recently filed three charge sheets – FIR numbers 102/20, 103/20 and 104/20 – in connection with three of these murders and it contains transcripts of a few WhatsApp conversations in the Kattar Hindut Ekta group. The police is considering the chats as “extra judicial confessions”, according to the charge sheet.Also ReadIn the charge sheets, the police has said that the WhatsApp group was formed at “12.49 hours 25 February” – the second day of the violence. It comprised of 125 members, 47 of whom quit by 8 March.Here’s an excerpt of a conversation in the WhatsApp group from 26 February. as shared in the charge sheets:(Everyone be ready)(Brother, be ready, the work is about to start)(be ready, everyone)(The pigs have come from the bridge towards the pipeline)(Why did the riot take place right now, the one near Johripur drain?)(There seems to be some trouble at 6 number, be ready)A charred car in Bhagirathi Vihar in Gokalpuri, a day after the violence in northeast Delhi.(Photo: Shadab Moizee/(Brother, I’m Lokesh from Ganga Vihar. If there’s any problem or if there’s anything you need then let me know, I’ll come with my entire Ganga Vihar team. We have all the stuff – bullets, guns, everything).(Brother, there is full support for Hindu brothers)(Absolutely brother, Ganga Vihar, Gokulpuri, Johripur are all with you)(Does any brother have bullets for .315 pistol?)Monty Nagar.vcf(Add him, he is a Hindu fanatic)(We have)(Do you have some spare?)(Do you have bullets for .315 pistol?)Tumhare Bhai ne abhi 9 bje k krib b. vihar m 2 mulla mare hai. Or nale m feka hai.Lokesh, Delhi riots accused as quoted in Charge Sheet 102/20( Your brother has just killed 2 Muslims at around 9 PM in Bhagirathi Vihar and threw them in the drain)(Absolutely Lokesh Bhai)(With my team)(Yes brother)(Yes)(Rajput Bhai, send men to Bhagirathi Vihar)(We are coming there soon with a rally)(to Bhagirathi Vihar)(Vinay, you know that your brother is at the forefront in such matters)Also ReadAccording to the charge sheet, nine Muslims are said to have been killed in Bhagirathi Vihar on 25 and 26 February. Here’s the sequence given by the police:“On the night of 25 February, outsiders entered the area and targeted houses where Muslims lived,” said Ajay, a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar.(Photo: The Quint)Also ReadThe charge sheets filed recently are regarding FIR 102/20 that deals with the killing of Hamza, FIR 103/20 with Aamin’s murder and FIR 104/20 with the murder of Bhure Ali alias Salman.The nine people arrested so far are: Lokesh Solanki, Pankaj Sharma, Ankit Chaudhary alias Fauzi, Prince, Jatin Sharma alias Rohit, Himanshu Thakur, Vivek Panchal alias Nandu, Rishabh Chaudhary alias Tapas, and Sumit Chaudhary alias Badshah.The charge sheets say that the accused intercepted the victims at certain fixed spots, identified them as Muslims, killed them and threw their bodies in the drain.“Their modus operandi was: they used to catch the people and ascertain their religion by asking name, address and by their document ie Identity Card,” the charge sheets say.The police also say that victims were forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” several times.“They (the accused) were forcing them to call ‘Jai Shri Ram’ many times.”Delhi Riots charge sheet 103/40“The person who was not calling ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and had a Muslim identity were bluntly attacked and thrown into the Main Ganda Nala, Bhagirathi Vihar,” the charge sheet adds.