Where do all these "iron rods" come from?

Video goes viral, railway police detain three of 30 suspects in the case

The victims allegedly suffered fractures and internal injuries in the head and stomach

The video of the family pleading as they were being assaulted went viral on social media. It shows about 30 young men armed with rods and sticks abusing the family and banging the coach from outside.

According to 53-year-old Shakir, the culprits singled them out on noticing the veil-clad women on the Shikohabad-Kasgang passenger train. “We were attacked with rods. They robbed us and molested the women. They did not spare even my 17-year-old mentally challenged son,” Mr. Shakir, a resident of Kaimgang of Farrukhabad district, told presspersons. Superintendent of Police O.P. Singh said four of the family suffered head injuries, four others suffered hand fractures and all 11 had internal bleeding in the stomach.

The Government Railway Police have filed a case and detained three men.He said a case under Section 395 of the IPC had been registered, but more sections would be added in the course of the probe.At the Farrukhabad station, the GRP took them to the hospital for a medical examination, he said.