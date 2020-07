Posting this thread based on the above image which was specially shared by the operator.For many years, we were led to believe that PAF can not use it's F-16s without American approval, well 27th Feb. 2019 saw that myth shattered, however, the naysayers weren't finished yet and kept insisting that the PAF's new Block-52 are constantly monitored by US Personal who will not allow these jets to be deployed operationally other than from their dedicated home base. Also even the PAF Airchief's ride for 23rd March is thoroughly monitored before being allowed to operate from elsewhere. Well, i guess people in PAF do also come across these ludicrous claims. The above image should put an end to these misconceptions. As can be seen it's a fully armed PAF F-16 Block-52 operating out of Kamra.