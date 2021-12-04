Kılıçdaroğlu vows to bring democracy at CHP rally attended by tens of thousands in southern Turkey
The leader of Turkey’s Republican People's Party (CHP) vowed to bring “peace, democracy and justice” to the country if his party comes to power in the general elections scheduled for 2023, BirGün newspaper reported.
"I am going to pull Turkey out of this shame,’’ the CHP leader said. "There is no room for despair, we are going to solve all of the problems (of Turkey).’’
Kılıçdaroğlu’s rally, the first of a string of gatherings the opposition leader plans to hold across the country, arrives as weeks of steep falls in the lira to historic lows against the U.S. dollar and euro have driven up prices in the country. Inflation is over 20 percent.
Turkey’s opposition parties last week urged snap elections amid the currency’s plunge, a call the country’s ruling alliance has dismissed.
"Does the Turkey of the 21st century does deserve this?’’ the CHP leader asked, in response to the crowd chanting for Erdoğan’s resignation, BirGün reported.
"There is no need for him to resign,’’ he added. "We are going to send him off with civility…. someone is going and we are going to send them off.’’
The CHP leader in his speech also touched upon his unsuccessful attempt to visit the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) in capital Ankara on Friday.
Kılıçdaroğlu and a CHP delegation, who were visiting the institute in pursuit of data on Turkey’s inflation figures, were denied entry by security at the gates, citing their lack of appointment, according to Turkish media reports.
The CHP leader questioned the TÜİK-announced monthly inflation rate of 3.51 percent and annual inflation as 21.31 percent.
"In what research did you do to find these numbers? Are these (TUİK employees) the civil servants of the state or of the (presidential) palace?”
Kılıçdaroğlu on Friday dismissed TÜİK’s figures as failing to “inspire trust” and said the people of Turkey feel higher rates in their day-to-day life.
And there is absolutely no doubt that he will win the elections. All public opinion polls of the last year show Erdogans enormous loss of support!
Erdogan is weak!!!
- Dec 04 2021 08:29 Gmt+3
- Last Updated On: Dec 04 2021 08:33 Gmt+3
The leader of Turkey’s Republican People's Party (CHP) vowed to bring “peace, democracy and justice” to the country if his party comes to power in the general elections scheduled for 2023, BirGün newspaper reported.
"I am going to pull Turkey out of this shame,’’ the CHP leader said. "There is no room for despair, we are going to solve all of the problems (of Turkey).’’
Kılıçdaroğlu’s rally, the first of a string of gatherings the opposition leader plans to hold across the country, arrives as weeks of steep falls in the lira to historic lows against the U.S. dollar and euro have driven up prices in the country. Inflation is over 20 percent.
Turkey’s opposition parties last week urged snap elections amid the currency’s plunge, a call the country’s ruling alliance has dismissed.
"Does the Turkey of the 21st century does deserve this?’’ the CHP leader asked, in response to the crowd chanting for Erdoğan’s resignation, BirGün reported.
"There is no need for him to resign,’’ he added. "We are going to send him off with civility…. someone is going and we are going to send them off.’’
The CHP leader in his speech also touched upon his unsuccessful attempt to visit the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) in capital Ankara on Friday.
Kılıçdaroğlu and a CHP delegation, who were visiting the institute in pursuit of data on Turkey’s inflation figures, were denied entry by security at the gates, citing their lack of appointment, according to Turkish media reports.
The CHP leader questioned the TÜİK-announced monthly inflation rate of 3.51 percent and annual inflation as 21.31 percent.
"In what research did you do to find these numbers? Are these (TUİK employees) the civil servants of the state or of the (presidential) palace?”
Kılıçdaroğlu on Friday dismissed TÜİK’s figures as failing to “inspire trust” and said the people of Turkey feel higher rates in their day-to-day life.
Kılıçdaroğlu vows to bring democracy at CHP rally attended by tens of thousands in southern Turkey | Ahval
Tens and thousands of people gathered in Turkey’s southern Mersin province on Saturday for a rally led by main opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to call for snap elections over Ankara’s failed economic policies and the plunging lira.
ahvalnews.com
And there is absolutely no doubt that he will win the elections. All public opinion polls of the last year show Erdogans enormous loss of support!
Erdogan is weak!!!