Kiev regime artillery men attack Donbas civilian food infrastructure to punish Donbas where president Yanukovych was from, which is war crime

1. Don't use "Randi rona" as that is a misogynist, classist and generally oppression-enabling term. I can use similar words against "pious" females.
2. Right during the beginning of the war and one month down it was known that the Ukrainian military was :
> Using residential areas to fire rocketry from.
> School grounds to fire artillery from.
> Residential buildings to host fighters including the foreigners.
> Hospitals to host military HQs ( we should remember USA government bombing an air raid shelter in Baghdad
that actually killed innocent 403 civilians and USA government bombing a Red Crescent maternity hospital in 2003
also killing and injuring many. These were actual happenings. ).
> Forcibly keeping civilians within cities even as the civilians were trying to flee. The Ukrainian forces were firing upon fleeing civilians which led to deaths and injuries. And there was one violent vid posted in the war thread showing night time, fleeing civilian cars and one car being forced open by the Nazi / nationalists in the Ukrainian military, a female passenger pulled out and she screaming, being violently acted upon and her fate unknown as the vid recorder taking that moment to flee in his or her own car.
> Random killings of civilians like shooting a passing female scooter rider.
> Prevention of emergency food, medicine and other supplies to come into cities for the civilians.
> That picture posted in the war thread of a dead civilian female who back had been branded with swastika.
> Russian soldiers who had been tortured to death ( example, burning them alive ).
> The atrocities in the Eastern region since 2014.
> The CIA-enabled EuroMaidan coup which led to ousting of the pro-Russia president and the greater activism of the nationalists / Nazis who did great crimes including burning alive 40+ anti-Nazi people in the Trade Unions building in Odessa and setting up of torture facilities.
3. Don't you know Russia is demining the waters on the Ukraine coast ? The mines having been put there by Zelensky regime. Russia wants to allow the transport of wheat but it is Zelensky, no, his puppet master ( NATO ) which doesn't want the wheat to be transported.
4. The Ukraine operation had three simple objectives : (a). DeNazification, (b). Demilitarization which also would mean prevention of NATO nuclear weapons in Ukraine, (c). Protection of Donbas from Ukro Nazis / nationalists. Why does Zelensky prevent even the first ? Why are he and NATO hosting Nazis ?