Kiev blocks Chinese bid for engine manufacturer Motor Sich

AUz said: Golden opportunity for Turkey to swoop in and acquire the company (at least significant shares in it) for its own engine development.



Turkish-Ukranian relationships are on good terms these days...considering sale of military equipment and what not.

There is a joint venture company between Turkey-Ukraine, it's name "Blacksea Shield", which will produce some of the Sich Motor products (or some products that will be developed on top of the existing engines of Sich Motor). We don't need to acquire Motor Sich, as long as Blacksea Shield operates in Turkey.