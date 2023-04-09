Kidnapping and Torture Cell still active (Bad Apples)

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Sep 8, 2009
Honorable Political Leader Mr Amin Poor , should be released at once
Specially since Supreme court has announced no more detention of any Political workers
It seems the group involved is a small segment , which is why they always redirect the victims to same jail
Last edited: