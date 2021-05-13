Kid In Gaza Recorded This Video, Of Hamas Preparing To Fire Rockets, From Residential Street

Uncensored
May 13, 2021
Well it's obvious that the terrorist HAMAS are using building's in densely packed places to launch attacks on Israel, long live the Israel army and people.
Wipe out these terrorist scum wherever they may be.
