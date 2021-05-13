What's new

Kid In Gaza Recorded This Video, Of Hamas Preparing To Fire Rockets, From Residential Street

Well it's obvious that the terrorist HAMAS are using building's in densely packed places to launch attacks on Israel, long live the Israel army and people.

Wipe out these terrorist scum wherever they may be.
 
**** you! the only terrorist scums here is the Zionist army, and its supporters who are backing this genocide.
 
Gaza is the most densely populated in the world. People between the walls. The population is increasing but no landmass to spread.
 
This is from Syria, old munitions being moved out. Not from Gaza. Delete your thread.

Actually could be fake rockets used for Hezbollah rally in Lebanon.
 
This is an old video for a rally in Lebanon, those aren't real rockets. Fake metal casings meant to replicate air defense missiles. Kid clearly has Lebanese accent and that is clearly Lebanon. Not how Gaza looks like nor how Gazan's speak.
 
You sound like a zion hitler.
 
