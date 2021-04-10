Kia to focus on SUVs, to start third shift at Anantapur plant, India

safari2021
Kia Motor India witnessed a growth of 123.53 per cent in March 2021 as against to the same month previous year. The South Korean carmaker sold a total of 19,100 vehicles including 10,557 units of Seltos SUV, 8,498 units of Sonet subcompact SUV and 45 units of Carnival MPV. Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director & Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia Motor India, has revealed that the company aims to focus on its SUV/MPV model lineup along with petrol and diesel powertrain range.
There is a strong demand not only from metros, but from Tier-III, Tier-IV and upcountry markets as well. Therefore, the carmaker will soon start third shift at its Anantapur based production facility in Andhra Pradesh. Kia is planning to achieve a production target of 2.5 lakh units by the end of this year. It will include 20% of the export. Currently, the carmaker exports Sonet and Seltos SUVs to over 70 countries. Kia is planning to retain a strong presence in the diesel vehicle segment as well. The South Korean carmaker won’t foray into the electric vehicle segment anytime soon. The company’s EV plan will depend on the infrastructure and policies.
The Kia Seltos Gravity Edition will be the next launch from the South Korean carmaker in the country. The model, which is already on sale in the Korean market, will see a release on 27th April in India. It will also mark debut of the brand’s new logo. The Seltos Gravity Edition gets cosmetic enhancements and a few extra features over the standard model.
Some of its key highlights will include a new front grille with chrome and 3-dimensional design elements, silver finish on ORVMs, door garnish and rear skid plate, newly-designed 18-inch machined alloy wheels and a Grey interior theme. No changes are likely to be made to its engine setup. It will come with the same 113bhp, 1.5L petrol, 113bhp, 1.5L diesel and 138bhp, 1.4L turbo-petrol options.
Kia To Focus On SUVs In India; Seltos Gravity Next Launch
