Pakistani Soldiers (future) from Frontier Force Regiment, Piffers in Libya 1941.

Taken on 21 June, 1941.The soldiers are of 4th Indian Division, under Frank Messervy (Later C-in-C of Paksitan army).Hellfire Pass was the nickname for the strategically important Halfaya Pass in Egypt fortified by the Germans and which was attacked during Operation Battleaxe in June 1941.