What's new

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa first climbing wall is ready in Peshawar Sports Complex.

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
54,975
55
84,197
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa first climbing wall is ready in Peshawar Sports Complex. Experts gave the first test demo.
After regular safety measures and training arrangements, the wall will be opened for children and youth. The climbing wall will be of the National Mountain Pima Muhammad Ali Sadpara.
The name has been attributed.


1615167299931.png






1615167324522.png






1615167353111.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom