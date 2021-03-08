Khyber Pakhtunkhwa first climbing wall is ready in Peshawar Sports Complex. Experts gave the first test demo.
After regular safety measures and training arrangements, the wall will be opened for children and youth. The climbing wall will be of the National Mountain Pima Muhammad Ali Sadpara.
The name has been attributed.
After regular safety measures and training arrangements, the wall will be opened for children and youth. The climbing wall will be of the National Mountain Pima Muhammad Ali Sadpara.
The name has been attributed.