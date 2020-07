Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry members involved in apple scam



Customs uncover million dollar tax scam revolving around the import of apples from Iran

July 23, 2020



The revelation comes as part of an inquiry ordered by the federal government after The Express Tribune revealed that certain importers were using

Afghan documents

to bring in

apples from Iran

in order to avail

tax relief meant solely for Afghan products

. According to the Sales Tax Act, 1990, imports of edible goods from Afghanistan are exempt from tax duties imposed on such items originating from other countries.

“Following the inquiry, customs authorities ordered the registration of FIRs against 27 individuals, some of whom were members of KCCI,” a customs official told The Express Tribune. He revealed that the 27 suspects attempted to evade arrest after their plea for pre-arrest bail was rejected bail was rejected last week. “Despite their attempt, we have arrest 22 of them, and while five remain on the run, we will soon have them in custody,” he added.