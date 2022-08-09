What's new

Khwaja Asif Goes Full Retard. Blames Imran Khan and PTI Government for TTP Comeback in Swat

F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
3,111
2
7,393
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
6CA779DB-7F01-4C14-880C-96030E65145A.jpeg
 
S

SaadH

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
1,846
-1
2,460
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
SD 10 said:
so the question remains? is it some plain cloth stuff or ar they in bed with ttp too??? is ttp another pressure group use to straighten the masses when needed?
Click to expand...
TTP has always been Army's C team. Zardari and Co are A team, the likes of MQM and other local urban terrorists B team and frontier/rural terrorists C team.
 
O

One_Nation

FULL MEMBER
Sep 3, 2021
570
-2
447
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Invicta

Invicta

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2020
862
1
1,354
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I cannot believe what I am seeing in Pakistan, can you imagine a Secretary of Defence in UK making statements like these and still being in power, the institutions are all accomplice together in this catastrophe.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Acetic Acid
Establishment toppled Imran khan's Government- Asif Zardari
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
709
VCheng
VCheng
muhammadhafeezmalik
PM Imran’s cross-examination allowed in Khwaja Asif defamation case
Replies
1
Views
626
Riz
Riz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FAZLUR REHMAN CALLS FOR PTI BAN, IMRAN KHAN DISQUALIFICATION
2
Replies
29
Views
720
Crystal-Clear
Crystal-Clear
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Punjab Government reinstates Ehsas Program and Health Card
Replies
5
Views
161
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ishaq Dar not to return to Pakistan in near future, reveals Shahid Khaqan
Replies
8
Views
2K
RescueRanger
RescueRanger

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom