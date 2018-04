Khushbu explains reason for name change to Nakhat Khan on Twitter, shuts up troll, who called it theatrics



Actor-politician Khushbu has never been shy of speaking her mind on social media, where she has quite a large following. Her no-nonsense approach against bigotry has often made her a darling of India’s right-wing brigade, always nimble-footed to give grief to anyone, who criticises their ideology of hate and divisiveness.However, far from being fazed, Khushbu has often tackled the social media trolls with incredible firmness without falling in their trap. The famous actor recently changed her name on Twitter, where her social media identity now reads as ‘khushbusundar..and it’s NAKHAT KHAN for the BJP..’Not too long ago, the actor, who’s now a national spokesperson for the Congress party, had tweeted stating how she was a ‘born Muslim’ would ‘die as one.’ She had said, “i am a born muslim n will die as one..i will never change it bcoz it does not matter..i don’t live by the rule of religion..i live by the rule of compassion,humanity,equal rights for all,empowerment;especially women,harmony,diversity n happiness..BJP has different rules i suppose. (sic)”