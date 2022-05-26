Khunjerab Railway Gilgit Connecting Pakistan With China and Chinese Industry With World Documentary

Wonder why this isn't a priority to connect China and Pakistan ASAP and left to a 2030 completion date, it would definitely boost your ability to import/export at greater volume and lower costs, then again we still have to get ML-1 upgraded.
First plane arrived in Tashkurgan Khunjerab airport in Chinese Pamir
May 18, 2022 First plane arrived in Tashkurgan Khunjerab airport in Chinese Pamir, it is the highest airport in Xinjiang. In the future Pakistani friends can visit China in one to two hours from major cities in Pakistan.
