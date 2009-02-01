What's new

khulafa rashideen (Abusing)

SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
33,280
338
66,913
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Unfortunately - this aspect of the political shia-ism is why the chasm will always remain.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Al-zakir Swords of the first 4 Caliphs (Al-Khulafa-ur-Rashidun) General Photos & Multimedia 5
V Heer khan who abused hindu gods arrested Central & South Asia 121
Ivan Covid-19 left children at greater risk of abuse: Unicef COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
Dai Toruko Major child sexual abuse trial begins in Germany Europe & Russia 1
S HRW Urges Pakistan To Stop Abuses By Anti-Corruption Agency Pakistani Siasat 25
Pakistan Ka Beta Court grants bail to 3 men who abused and raped a girl in Pindi . Insaf - Justice 1
D ESPN investigation coaches at NBA China academies complained of player abuse, lack of schooling Sports 2
F-22Raptor ESPN investigation finds coaches at NBA China academies complained of player abuse,lack of schooling China & Far East 1
Signalian Featured Substance Abuse in Schools: A Proposed Action Plan Social & Current Events 1
lonelyman Hindutva Gang in UP was sexually abusing kids from the Northeast Central & South Asia 9

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top