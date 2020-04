Khmer Rouge Alumni forms overwhelming majority early Cambodian People's Party leadership.Even today, senior leaders were still former members of Khmer Rouge. Hun Sen was a Khmer Rouge commander. Powerful families and aspiring leaders were scion of Khmer Rouge Alumni.These people manage to rebrand themselves as "anti Khmer Rouge".If you understand this, you wont have difficulties understanding why most Khmer Rouge leaders were not prosecuted. They were allowed to retire comfortably. To make a show of justice, a few were trialed but no death penalties meted. These few probably lived comfortably in prison until they died naturally.Vietnam, China and USA are stakeholders in this great game. Peasant should not know what happened.