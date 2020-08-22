Khilafat e Usmania Ko Kiu Khatam Kya Gya?

crankthatskunk
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- May 20, 2011
- Messages
- 3,670
- Reaction score
- 133
- Country
-
- Location
-
An old video of Dr. Israr, worth listening to.
The facts speaks for themselves. The chickens are coming home to roost for Muslims for their inability to learn from the past.
Make no mistakes, the mindsets are the same, the plans and the goals are the same which were at the time of the "Crusaders".
Nothing has changed whatsoever, if you analyse the events deeply.
The facts speaks for themselves. The chickens are coming home to roost for Muslims for their inability to learn from the past.
Make no mistakes, the mindsets are the same, the plans and the goals are the same which were at the time of the "Crusaders".
Nothing has changed whatsoever, if you analyse the events deeply.