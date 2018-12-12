What's new

KHIBINY advanced aircraft-mounted electronic warfare (EW) system

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
22,143
19
23,932
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
The Russian Air Force Khibiny is an advanced aircraft-mounted electronic warfare (EW) system capable of jamming state-of-the-art radar-based weapon systems. It consists of a small torpedo-shaped wingtip pod that covers the aircraft with radio-electronic protective hood once a missile attack has been detected. The protective hood prevents the missile from reaching the target and makes it deviate from the course. According to KRET corporation the Khibiny increases the aircraft's survivability by 25-30 times. This pod development is the result of the lessons learned during the conflict with Georgia in 2008 where all the aircraft lost were not fitted with an EW system which is the main cause of them being shot down. The Khibiny jamming system was tested successfully for some time on the ground in Buryatia, Russian Federation. The Russian Air Force plans call for the installation of the Khibiny jammer on all its advanced jets such as Su-30SM, Su-30M2, Su-34 and Su-35 (Khibiny-10V). The Khibiny-10V is a version installed internally instead of the wingtips.

http://www.deagel.com/Aircraft-Protection-Systems/Khibiny_a002981001.aspx
http://www.deagel.com/Aircraft-Protection-Systems/Khibiny_a002981001.aspx








 
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
22,143
19
23,932
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Invisible Russian Jets Evade Enemy Thanks to Electronic Countermeasures

More Russian warplanes will be equipped with state-of-the-art Khibiny electronic countermeasures systems in the near future, according to RIA Novosti.

A greater number of Russian military jets, including Su-34 strike fighters, will be equipped with sophisticated Khibiny electronic countermeasures (ECM) systems in the immediate future, RIA Novosti quoted Igor Nasenkov, first deputy head of the Russian Company Radio-Electronic Technologies (KRET), as saying.

The Khibiny system provides individual aircraft with protection against enemy fighters' missile attacks and ground-based air defense systems. Thanks to this ECM system, Russian warplanes can become invisible to their enemies, according to KRET.


© Photo: Vitaly V. Kuzmin
The state-of-the-art ECM system Khibiny
Nasenkov, for his part, said that KRET has produced "a great many" Khibiny systems for the Russian Armed Forces in the past year. He did not elaborate.


The Khibiny is a small torpedo shaped container which is mounted on the wingtips of aircraft and increases the survival rate of the planes by 25-30 percent.


© Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
The Su-34 lands at Latakia airport, Syria. file photo
After an aircraft receives an alert of a missile attack, the Khibiny system starts to cover it with a protective radio-electronic hood, which prevents enemy guided missiles from impacting the plane and diverts them elsewhere.

As far as the Su-34 is concerned, the system provides the jet with electronic warfare capabilities and enables it to carry out effective electronic countermeasures against radar systems, anti-aircraft missile systems and airborne early warning and control aircraft.

KRET, Russia's largest radio-electronics holding company, was founded in 2009. The holding, which unites over 95 companies, is part of Russia's state technologies corporation Rostec.

https://sputniknews.com/russia/201603221036736692-russia-warplanes-measures/
 
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
22,143
19
23,932
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
KNIRTI L175M Khibiny M Radio Frequency Surveillance (RFS = ESM/RHAW) system, initially developed for the Su-34 Fullback. The Khibiny M is believed to use a channelised receiver and most likely employs a wideband dual baseline interferometer in the forward sector, to permit passive targeting of Kh-31P and R-27P/R-77P variants in defence suppression and air combat roles.

Newer Flankers carry the podded wingtip mounted KNIRTI SPS-171 / L005S Sorbtsiya-S mid/high band defensive jammer (ECM), this system being an evolution of a jammer developed for the Backfire C. The Sorbtsiya-S, unlike most Western jamming pods, is designed to operate in pairs and uses forward and aft looking steerable wideband phased arrays to maximise jamming effect, a similar arrangement to the Eurofighter Typhoon EWSP package. It is worth observing that the Sorbtsiya is clearly built to provide cross-eye jamming modes against monopulse threats, and the wideband mainlobe steering capability provided by the phased array permits best possible utilisation of available jamming power. A graded dielectric lens is employed. Russian contractors have been recently using Digital RF Memory (DRFM) technology, which is of the same generation as the US IDECM EWSP, and competing Israeli systems.

The most recent defensive jamming equipment to be offered on Flanker variants is the new KNIRTI SAP-518 wingtip jamming pod, displayed at MAKS 2009. Concurrently KNIRTI displayed a high power support jamming pod, the SAP-14, intended for centreline carriage on a large pylon. To date little has been disclosed on these pod designs, which are likely to retain the wideband phased array / lens antenna system first used on the Sorbstiya.



KNIRTI SAP-518 EWSP pods at MAKS 2009 (© 2009, Miroslav Gyűrösi).


KNIRTI SAP-14 support jamming pod and centreline pylon on display at MAKS 2009 (© 2009, Miroslav Gyűrösi).



Su-30MKI Flanker H model with KNIRTI SAP-14 and SAP-518 jamming pods on display at MAKS 2009. The pods have already been flown on the Su-34 Fullback (© 2009, Miroslav Gyűrösi).


http://www.ausairpower.net/APA-Flanker.html#mozTocId181281
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Tai Hai Chen
AIM-120's primitive radar can't track Su-35. Would need AESA BVR to overcome Khibiny jammer.
Replies
10
Views
1K
Ultima Thule
Ultima Thule
Tai Hai Chen
Su-35 MAWS + RWR + EW + chaff dispenser. Nemesis of AMRAAM.
Replies
3
Views
2K
patero
P
blackuday
[Fight For Future] Su-35S vs F-15X
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
159
Views
11K
Ultima Thule
Ultima Thule
Zarvan
AIR BATTLE ROYAL: WHAT IF RUSSIA'S KILLER SU-35 WENT TO WAR WITH AMERICA'S F-15?
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
Sage
Sage
Saurabh jindals
Electronic Warfare: An Indispensable Aspect Of Modern War
Replies
1
Views
4K
AsianLion
AsianLion

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom