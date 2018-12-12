KHIBINY advanced aircraft-mounted electronic warfare (EW) system

The Russian Air Force Khibiny is an advanced aircraft-mounted electronic warfare (EW) system capable of jamming state-of-the-art radar-based weapon systems. It consists of a small torpedo-shaped wingtip pod that covers the aircraft with radio-electronic protective hood once a missile attack has been detected. The protective hood prevents the missile from reaching the target and makes it deviate from the course. According to KRET corporation the Khibiny increases the aircraft's survivability by 25-30 times. This pod development is the result of the lessons learned during the conflict with Georgia in 2008 where all the aircraft lost were not fitted with an EW system which is the main cause of them being shot down. The Khibiny jamming system was tested successfully for some time on the ground in Buryatia, Russian Federation. The Russian Air Force plans call for the installation of the Khibiny jammer on all its advanced jets such as Su-30SM, Su-30M2, Su-34 and Su-35 (Khibiny-10V). The Khibiny-10V is a version installed internally instead of the wingtips.
