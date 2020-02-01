Khel khel mein -1971

PakSarZameen47
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
Jul 23, 2021
- 1
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Hi everyone,
I just wanted to know if anyone is aware of a Pakistani film "Khel khel mein". They released a teaser - apparently it is about the events of 1971. Its staring that Sajal Aly, the same actress who was in that Dhoop ke Dewar nonsense from a few months ago.
I'm not sure what kind of narrative they will promote - just concerned they may promote propaganda and portray the Indian narrative
What are everyone's thoughts?
