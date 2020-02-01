What's new

Khel khel mein -1971

Jul 23, 2021
Hi everyone,

I just wanted to know if anyone is aware of a Pakistani film "Khel khel mein". They released a teaser - apparently it is about the events of 1971. Its staring that Sajal Aly, the same actress who was in that Dhoop ke Dewar nonsense from a few months ago.

I'm not sure what kind of narrative they will promote - just concerned they may promote propaganda and portray the Indian narrative

What are everyone's thoughts?

 
Nov 14, 2015
If anything against Pak to promote the Indian perspective ban it immediately and open a case of sedition against the makers….

The fun time should be over….

Any Pak film on 1971 should incorporate the following themes:
BD is the most successful RAW ops

The killing, raping, maiming, burning etc. of the innocent Muhajir kids, women, elderly etc. to execute the complete ethnic cleansing

The overwhelming odds the Pak garrison faced against a 15:1 Indian favor without any air, artillery or armored support! And, the logistics went so thin they they had only boiled flour to eat

The helplessness of the Pak soldiers fighting in an overwhelmingly hostile environment
 
