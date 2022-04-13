What's new

Khawaja Salman Rafiq's guards beat up Pak Army major and left him on the road

Norwegian said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514335440207237129
No sympathy from us. We are now neutral...
He is a major.. from among the ones who are in the first columns against our enemy.. sometimes behind the enemy lines.

If you have a problem with one or two individuals, you can criticize them and their policies.. but going this far is not acceptable.

You may wish to edit your OP.. If you don't do that, I will edit your post myself.
 
PakSword said:
If you have a problem with one or two individuals, you can criticize them and their policies.. but going this far is not acceptable.
JX-1 said:
Is he having a seizure? They must have hit him on the heat repeatedly very hard.
Yes. I have edited. It's sick how we now have a govt of goons beating army officers while those who used to defend army are being picked up for mere criticism.
 
Is this what the top brass wanted? To slow tear Pakistan apart from within? If so, they have done exceedingly well. I just wish they could have done it to the enemy and not their own country.
 
Norwegian said:
Yes. I have edited. It's sick how we now have a govt of goons beating army officers while those who used to defend army are being picked up for mere criticism.
Question to ask.. will the goons of Marriot hotel and Khuwaja Salman Rafiq be arrested? That should be highlighted side by side.
 
The ones making fun show their own ghattiya mentality in this charged up political mood. What does that poor man driving on the road have anything to do with anything? Personally disgusted by the rancor and hate being put on show here.

Goes to show reason has completely left people.
 

