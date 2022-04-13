Khawaja Salman Rafiq's guards beat up Pak Army major and left him on the road

Last edited:
Pakistan is a big set, Pakistanis are clowns, we are a big f&^*ing drama...
Is he having a seizure? They must have hit him on the head repeatedly very hard.
He is a major.. from among the ones who are in the first columns against our enemy.. sometimes behind the enemy lines.
If you have a problem with one or two individuals, you can criticize them and their policies.. but going this far is not acceptable.
Yes. I have edited. It's sick how we now have a govt of goons beating army officers while those who used to defend army are being picked up for mere criticism.Is he having a seizure? They must have hit him on the heat repeatedly very hard.
Question to ask.. will the goons of Marriot hotel and Khuwaja Salman Rafiq be arrested? That should be highlighted side by side.Yes. I have edited. It's sick how we now have a govt of goons beating army officers while those who used to defend army are being picked up for mere criticism.