What's new

Khawaja Asif Toshakhana software update

V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
715
2
942
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Look at this idiot stuttering. It's ridiculous how much power these fking FA pass generals have.

Even though it's impractical, I wish at this point, when IK inevitably forms his next govt, he should sack the army chief etc just to make a point. Gurba kushtan roz-e-awal.

These snakes will still bite him later on anyway. But the people will have his back when he is elected and hasn't settled in or had to make any tough decisions yet.

I know it's wishful thinking but damn do I wish to see this happen.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 2, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PDM sends Toshakhana reference against ex-PM to ECP
Replies
14
Views
435
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Toshakhana controversy: Imran Khan violated rules amended by his own govt
Replies
3
Views
108
TheDarkKnight
TheDarkKnight
HAIDER
NAB names Nawaz, Zardari, Gilani in Toshakhana reference
Replies
8
Views
429
jamesisi
J
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NAB decides to call watch buyer to testify in Toshakhana reference
Replies
7
Views
153
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Two More Toshakhana Watches Sold By Imran Khan
2
Replies
19
Views
179
maverick1977
maverick1977

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom