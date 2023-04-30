Khawaja Asif castigates ex-CJP Saqib Nisar over audio leaks SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday lambasted the former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar over the audio leaks, saying that

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot, the defence minister noted that there was no greater honor than the chief justice for the Supreme Court.“Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar went too far in his enmity with Nawaz Sharif,” he said, lambasting the former justice over recent audio leaks. Nisar admitted on TV about his son’s recent audio leak, the minister said.Khawaja Asif further said that the leaks have not only exposed the former chief justice but also Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, adding that staying away from power is eating up Imran from within.The federal minister pointed out that the judiciary’s job was to make decisions as per the Constitution and the law, not hold a panchayat. “Over 51,000 cases are still pending in Supreme Court,” he said, adding people of Pakistan were still waiting for justice.A day earlier, another alleged audio leak of the former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib and PTI ticket holder emerged online.In the first part of the audio leak, Najam Saqib and PTI ticket-holder Abuzar Chaddhar can be heard talking about tickets while the second part comprises a call recording between Najam and Mian Uzair.In the audio, Najam Saqib can be heard asking the PTI candidate to meet his Baba (father) and say thanks to him, adding that his father will be back by 11:00.In the second clip, a voice said to be of Najam asked the other person to check his WhatsApp.Mian Uzair, who was allegedly on the other side of the phone, while referring to message, said this was sent to you by Abuzar. Najam said he’s also a lawyer. And asked what’s the scene? To which Uzair said he will take this up.