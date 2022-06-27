What's new

Khawaja Asif, Aslam Bhootani exchange barbs in NA

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,928
16
24,405
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif and independent member of the National Assembly from Gwadar Aslam Bhootani on Monday exchanged heated arguments over the Gwadar development matter during the National Assembly session.

During the National Assembly session, the Defense Minister said that the Prime Minister has visited Gwadar three times in the last two and a half months and great development is taking place there.

Meanwhile, Aslam Bhootani, an independent member of the National Assembly from Gwadar, started an exchange of heated arguments on Khawaja’s statement.

Aslam Bhootani while calling the government and allies’ behaviour unjust said we were happy in the previous government tenure but we had joined this coalition government in respect of Asif Zardari while we are not getting any developmemnt funds for Gwadar.

The NA speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf directed Khawaja Asif to resolve the issue with Aslam Bhootani and Ahsan Iqbal.

On the other, Khalid Magsi, parliamentary leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in the National Assembly, said that the purpose of the change was something else but now things are moving opposite.

He further warned that we have a lot of concerns with the incumbent government and it is better for the ruling authority to timely resolve our issues.
 
F

fna

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 4, 2019
95
0
84
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
if u respect aaz. you deserve the worse. tumhara meter dheela hai. last i checked it was various american presidents on dollars and rupee still had Qaid on it. Following is not valid currency, yet.
1261751068-Asif-Ali-Zardari-on-Pakistani-Currency-Note-Funny-Picture.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Zartaj Gul and Amin Aslam squandered millions of dollars from government funds: Major Tahir Sadiq
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
BAP breaks alliance with PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Replies
1
Views
463
maithil
M
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
No-confidence motion: NA Speaker issues production orders for MNA Ali Wazir
Replies
2
Views
315
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
MultaniGuy
West refused to invest in "Muslim Pakistan", China then filled in the void
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
82
Views
3K
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
muhammadhafeezmalik
LHC issues detailed order of bail to Khawaja Asif
Replies
2
Views
269
Asimzranger
Asimzranger

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom