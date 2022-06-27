Khawaja Asif, Aslam Bhootani exchange barbs in NA

Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif and independent member of the National Assembly from Gwadar Aslam Bhootani on Monday exchanged heated arguments over the Gwadar development matter during the National Assembly session.During the National Assembly session, the Defense Minister said that the Prime Minister has visited Gwadar three times in the last two and a half months and great development is taking place there.Meanwhile, Aslam Bhootani, an independent member of the National Assembly from Gwadar, started an exchange of heated arguments on Khawaja’s statement.Aslam Bhootani while calling the government and allies’ behaviour unjust said we were happy in the previous government tenure but we had joined this coalition government in respect of Asif Zardari while we are not getting any developmemnt funds for Gwadar.The NA speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf directed Khawaja Asif to resolve the issue with Aslam Bhootani and Ahsan Iqbal.On the other, Khalid Magsi, parliamentary leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in the National Assembly, said that the purpose of the change was something else but now things are moving opposite.He further warned that we have a lot of concerns with the incumbent government and it is better for the ruling authority to timely resolve our issues.