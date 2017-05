The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on Saturday approved a dedicated Investment Protection Force [IPF] for the province to provide security to those making investments as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor [CPEC]

The meeting discussed the arrival of investors in the province in the wake of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road-Show in Beijing where dozens of MoUs were signed.



During the meeting, Khattak said the provincial government would provide adequate security to foreign investors.

The strength of the dedicated investment protection force would later be raised to 4,000 personnel

Khattak said that funds for 500 personnel would be set aside in this year’s budget

The CM said that the Beijing road-show had opened up the province to foreign investors and they would flood the province to carry out different agreements.