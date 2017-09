who are the khatris ? recently i was talking with a Khatri from Delhi and after few minutes he started to insult Rajputs, claiming that he is pure vedic Kshatriya and Rajputs are Huns, and scythians who re assimilated Kshatriyas hence, sudras.based on quick google search and wiki artical it seems he was right that khatris are pure kshatriyas and feel superior to Rajputs. (wiki/Khatri)but most of sikhs, Jats and gujjars calls them "Bapphe" and say that they are not kshatriyas but non baniya treading caste of punjab.there as some khatri clans who claim descend from bhagwan Ram's son kush(and love). like kushwaha Rajputs. are these claims are fabricated ?what makes khatriys interesting is that some bollywood khatris claim to be Hindu Pathan and marry among pathan nobility in India such as Kareena kapoor married to saif pataudi recently. @Mian Babban if you are a khatri or know any khatri can you give me answers of these question ?1) what are you ? Indian Kshatriyas or Afghan Pashtuns ?2) Treading clan or Martial Clan ?3) what is the origins of your Community ?4) what is your original homeland or region ?5) do you consider yourself superior to Rajputs or any other warrior clan ?i know only one khatri on this forum @Śakra i hope he/she will reply. @Burhan Wani @Icarus and @Josef K this is not thread on caste system or castism, this thread is about History of various warrior tribes that migrated to India and formed their own communities based on degree of assimilation. i have tagged our respected Historians and some Rajputs, please contribute if you are know anything on this subject.