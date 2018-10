Khashoggi's son forced to shake hands in photo op with Crown Prince



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: A high-profile economic forum in Saudi Arabia began on Tuesday in Riyadh, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman making a surprise public appearance in the wake of the killing of writer Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.



The event came as the Saudi government released several photos or King Salman and the Crown Prince meeting Khashoggi's son, Salah, and his brother, Sahel, at the Yamama Palace in Riyadh, where the two royals expressed their condolences.



A friend of the Khashoggi family told the Associated Press that Salah has been under a travel ban since last year.



The photos provoked a strong reaction on social media, with many commentators speculating on how tough it must have been for Khashoggi's son to shake hands with the man accused of organising his father's murder.



"As we all know, these are difficult days for us in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia," al-Falih said in a speech to attendees seated in the forum's ornate hall.



"Nobody in the kingdom can justify it or explain it. From the leadership on down, we're very upset at what has happened," he added, referring to Khashoggi's slaying.



The forum is the brainchild of Crown Prince Mohammed and is aimed at drawing more foreign investment into the kingdom to help create desperately needed jobs for millions of young Saudis entering the workforce in the coming years.





Despite the absence of key executives and speakers from the United States and other Western partners, some $US50 billion ($70 billion) in deals were signed on Tuesday at the forum, with Russian and Asian businesses and officials eager to do business with the kingdom.



"Those partners who are here with us today to continue that journey with us are certainly going to look back and find out... how committed the kingdom is to its partners that stay the course," al-Falih said, just moments before several deals were inked on stage.