Kharal and Berkley

DESERT FIGHTER

DESERT FIGHTER

Jan 1, 2010
For whom the bell tolls

The 16th day of April 1853 is special in the Indian history. The day was a public holiday. At 3:30 pm, as the 21 guns roared together, the first train carrying Lady Falkland, wife of Governor of Bombay, along with 400 special invitees, steamed off from Bombay to Thane.


Ever since the engine rolled off the tracks, there have been new dimensions to the distances, relations and emotions. Abaseen Express, Khyber Mail and Calcutta Mail were not just the names of the trains but the experiences of hearts and souls. Now that we live in the days of burnt and non functional trains, I still have a few pleasant memories associated with train travels. These memoirs are the dialogues I had with myself while sitting by the windows or standing at the door as the train moved on. In the era of Cloud and Wi-fi communications, I hope you will like them.

-Illustration by Mahjabeen Mankani/Dawn.com

-Illustration by Mahjabeen Mankani/Dawn.com


A road from Jaranwala leads to Sayyedwala. None remains of the ruins now because the city has taken three turns on construction and destruction. To avoid disambiguation, it is named as Qadeem Sayyedwala, Purana Sayyedwala and lastly, just Sayyedwala. The story of Sayyedwala goes as Sher Shah Suri wanted to develop a new capital, away from Lahore. It was an act of Suri vengeance to rob Lahore of its grandeur. Foundations were laid and settlers moved in but Sher Shah could not. Sayyedwala had run out of its stock of fame and luck. It did thrive for a while but was subsequently abandoned to inattention. During Alamgir’s time, floods threatened Lahore Fort. Embankments were constructed to save the fort and divert the floods to Sayyedwala. Nothing stood the rage of the Moguls and with the wrath of the floods Sayyedwala was first destroyed. The residents, however, did not give up and founded a new city, three miles away, now known as Purana Sayyedwala.

The transition from Sikh Punjab to British Punjab is marked with names like Mool Raj, but most fascinating is an old Banyan tree, a well and a graveyard … a troika that denotes the spirit of freedom in Sayyedwala.

Before the war of independence in 1857, Sayyedwala and Gogera were busy grain markets astride Ravi and stopovers for caravans’ enroute to Lahore. When the war broke out, Sayyedwala offered stiff resistance and as it flopped, the wrath of the British Empire began. They put up gallows on the oldest Banyan tree of Sayyedwala, hung freedom fighters and threw them into the well in the graveyard. When the animosity did not wear out, they took recourse to punitive administrative measures and eventually Sayyedwala was relocated to its present location. The Raj did not realise that cities emulate human life; they can wear out but never be omitted from public memories. Sayyedwala lives on to-date, though like an old man, and spends most of its time in the backyard of the past.

Walking by Ravi, Jhamra comes next. The town has a tomb but the interred soul lives in the heart of those, who mourn the Punjab of yester-centuries. While the actual setting of his chivalry is celebrated on both sides of Ravi, Ahmed Khan Kharal was too free to be contained by geography. All those important and unimportant stations that lie on this route, once lived with the stories of the Kharals. Amidst the land allotments, fluid loyalties, deceit and compromises, the Jaats have documented an awe-inspiring tradition of courage and valour. Alongside Mirza, Rai Ahmed Khan Kharal was the Knight as well as the King Arthur of our culture. Today, the unknown cemeteries are not only home to these known men but also to the performers who once reinvigorated these epics with their craft, alas, the craft too has met a dusty fate. But, long ago, Ahmed Khan Kharal was part of tales mother told their children.

By caste, the Kharals are Rajput of the Agni-Kula descent. They link up their genealogy with Karan, a chivalrous character from Ramayana and were converted by Makhdoom Jahanian Shah Shareef. Saadat Ali Khan, a prominent Kharal, was granted a fiefdom in this locality by Aurangzeb and this is how these Jaats made Baar their new home. Those were the times when land and religion bonded men rather than dividing them. In Jhamra, neighbouring Nakais, Gayan Singh, Khazan Singh and Bhagwan Singh had pledged brotherhood with Rai Saleh Khan, the Kharal chief. When Gayan Singh married his daughter, Datar Kaur, to Ranjit Singh, Kharals chipped in the dowry, as a good will gesture. Rai Saleh Khan was succeeded by his nephew Rai Ahmed Khan Kharal, instead of his son. When Ranjit Singh won over Punjab, he travelled across his kingdom and met local nobility. During his visit to Sayyedwala, he met Rai Ahmed Khan Kharal and called him a brother. 1947 was almost a century away.



fb288e766913677cc8dd07546d756581.jpg

The battle for Punjab was characterised with patience and perseverance. It graduated from the treaty of Bherowal to the fluttering union jack in Lahore as a series of defeated resistances. A little later, in 1857, the war of Independence broke out and Punjab too, felt the heat of the actions in Dehli and Meeruth. The Raj pre-empted violence to suppress any likely insurrection in this area and constructed jails in every district. One such jail was located in Gogera.


The first shot of independence was fired in May, 1857 at Barrakpur. A few weeks later, Ahmed Khan was summoned by Berkley, the administrative officer at Gogera. He asked for the horses and men to battle freedom fighters. His demand was met by Ahmed Khan’s remarks:

"Kharals do not share wife, horse and land with anyone".

After a week, many innocent men, women and children were imprisoned by the British in Gogera. They tried explaining their innocence but no one listened. Lastly, Ahmed Khan, along his Fatiana friends attacked the Gogera prison and rescued all the inmates on 26 July 1857.

The Raj ran out of patience and started taking on Ahmed Khan. The Berkley of Gogera wrote to the Martin of Sahiwal, who then informed Hamilton in Multan. Within a week, Ahmed Khan was the new-found symbol of resistance against the British. The age when men finally concede was the age when Ahmed Khan fought against the superpower of his time. As the Raj recruited the young and mighty for the battle of Punjab, Ahmed Khan had turned 80. Rai Ahmed aakhay, Jamna tay mar vanjhna Aye naal thokar day bhaj jaona,Kangan aye kachi wang daa, Aakhay larr(d) saa`n naal angrez day, Jeevai`n baldee shama tay josh patang daa

Whoever is born, shall die, says Ahmed Khan, It can’t even stand a thud, much like the house of cards, (He vows) I shall fight the British, with the vigour that a moth fights with the flame

What followed next was the tale of courage, deceit and hegemony.



Kabira

Jul 12, 2014
''Those were the times when land and religion bonded men rather than dividing them. In Jhamra, neighbouring Nakais, Gayan Singh, Khazan Singh and Bhagwan Singh had pledged brotherhood with Rai Saleh Khan, the Kharal chief. When Gayan Singh married his daughter, Datar Kaur, to Ranjit Singh, Kharals chipped in the dowry, as a good will gesture.''

To me it seem like biraderi brotherhood looking at their biraderi.
 
Jaggu

Feb 6, 2013
interesting article about the Kharals. Thanks for sharing this. I've read somewhere that Ranjha was also a Kharal Jat
 
Sam_Bajwa

Nov 28, 2009
Brother
Ranjha whose name was Dhidho Ranjha was a Jat of ranjha gotra/clan
It was Mirza who was a Jat of Kharal gotra/clan

DESERT FIGHTER said:
he Kharals are Rajput of the Agni-Kula descent.

Source: Kharal and Berkley
Click to expand...

Brother you need to read glossary of the tribes and castes of the Punjab.
 
Kabira

Jul 12, 2014
Sam_Bajwa said:
Brother
Ranjha whose name was Dhidho Ranjha was a Jat of ranjha gotra/clan
It was Mirza who was a Jat of Kharal gotra/clan



Brother you need to read glossary of the tribes and castes of the Punjab.
Click to expand...

These kharals are jats, one just have to ask them. Kharals in those areas are jats, even article say that. But usually on internet/wiki jats are given hindu rajput origin.
 
DESERT FIGHTER

Jan 1, 2010
Sam_Bajwa said:
Brother
Ranjha whose name was Dhidho Ranjha was a Jat of ranjha gotra/clan
It was Mirza who was a Jat of Kharal gotra/clan



Brother you need to read glossary of the tribes and castes of the Punjab.
Click to expand...

Kharals are rajputs... and even they claim that... there is also an all Pak kharal forum... the same thing there.... the article is also written by a kharal..
By caste, the Kharals are Rajput of the Agni-Kula descent. They link up their genealogy with Karan, a chivalrous character from Ramayana and were converted by Makhdoom Jahanian Shah Shareef.

Source: Kharal and Berkley
Click to expand...
 
Kabira

Jul 12, 2014
DESERT FIGHTER said:
Kharals are rajputs... and even they claim that... there is also an all Pak kharal forum... the same thing there.... the article is also written by a kharal..
Click to expand...

I am telling you first hand information about kharals of that particular area. Mirza jat was also kharal from same area. They are jats, and even above article say that.

''Saadat Ali Khan, a prominent Kharal, was granted a fiefdom in this locality by Aurangzeb and this is how these Jaats made Baar their new home.''

This phenomenos of jats having rajput origin is strictly internet/wiki. No jat claim hindu rajput origin in real life. Here is Kharal MNA from same area who is jat also.

Khalid Ahmed Khan Kharal - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
 
Jaggu

Feb 6, 2013
DESERT FIGHTER said:
Kharals are rajputs... and even they claim that... there is also an all Pak kharal forum... the same thing there.... the article is also written by a kharal..
Click to expand...
I think this must be a case of how many Jat clans claim Rajput origin. Sidhu Brars in Malwa area of east Punjab do that too. maybe many of them are. I think many Jats, Rajputs, Gujjars must have common ancestry
 
DESERT FIGHTER

Jan 1, 2010
save_ghenda said:
I am telling you first hand information about kharals of that particular area. Mirza jat was also kharal from same area. They are jats, and even above article say that.

''Saadat Ali Khan, a prominent Kharal, was granted a fiefdom in this locality by Aurangzeb and this is how these Jaats made Baar their new home.''

This phenomenos of jats having rajput origin is strictly internet/wiki. No jat claim hindu rajput origin in real life.
Click to expand...

I've seen many Rajputs say they are jaats .. But tht doesn't mean they claim to be jutts... But in a sense that they are agriculture related rural ppl etc... Just few days back I gave a lift to a motorway police inspector from lahore motorway toll plaza to gujranwala toll... During convo he mentioned that he was a kharal from hafizabad (jangli speaker)... And a Rajput .... Also you are welcome to google kharals on the internet.. Do tell us what pops up in the searches..

P.S: Kharals also use Rai as their title...

Jaggu said:
I think this must be a case of how many Jat clans claim Rajput origin. Sidhu Brars in Malwa area of east Punjab do that too. maybe many of them are. I think many Jats, Rajputs, Gujjars must have common ancestry
Click to expand...

They are considered Rajputs in Pakistan ... Here is one of their forums:

Kharal Itehad Council

Kabira

Jul 12, 2014
DESERT FIGHTER said:
I've seen many Rajputs say they are jaats .. But tht doesn't mean they claim to be jutts... But in a sense that they are agriculture related rural ppl etc... Just few days back I gave a lift to a motorway police inspector from lahore motorway toll plaza to gujranwala toll... During convo he mentioned that he was a kharal from hafizabad (jangli speaker)... And a Rajput .... Also you are welcome to google kharals on the internet.. Do tell us what pops up in the searches..

P.S: Kharals also use Rai as their title...
Click to expand...

When MNA Of THaT AREA IS JAT DO I NEED TO say more? Also read the article you posted, they clearly mention these were jats. And then say kharals are agni hindu rajput origin which bs anyway. Unless one believe in those mythical origins.

From article

''All those important and unimportant stations that lie on this route, once lived with the stories of the Kharals. Amidst the land allotments, fluid loyalties, deceit and compromises, the Jaats have documented an awe-inspiring tradition of courage and valour. Alongside Mirza, Rai Ahmed Khan Kharal was the Knight as well as the King Arthur of our culture.''

So the article say they were jats, i have googled enough and know rajput origin of jats is bs. And i have yet to see real raja claiming to be jat like chib, janjuas, etc Because rajput is not really a ethnic group but title unlike jats which is a tribe like gujjars for exemple.

Edit: keyboard again not working properly
 
DESERT FIGHTER

Jan 1, 2010
save_ghenda said:
When MNA Of THaT AREA IS JAT DO I NEED TO say more?
Click to expand...


Great logic.. I can show you several such politicians elected from areas with the other tribe having a majority.. Sometimes due to the fact tht several contestants from the same tribe contes elections .. Hence failing .. Sometimes due to influence etc..

Also read the article you posted, they clearly mention these were jats. And then say kharals are agni hindu rajput origin which bs anyway. Unless one believe in those mythical origins.

From article

''All those important and unimportant stations that lie on this route, once lived with the stories of the Kharals. Amidst the land allotments, fluid loyalties, deceit and compromises, the Jaats have documented an awe-inspiring tradition of courage and valour. Alongside Mirza, Rai Ahmed Khan Kharal was the Knight as well as the King Arthur of our culture.''

So the article say they were jats, i have googled enough and know rajput origin of jats is bs. And i have yet to see real raja claiming to be jat like chib, janjuas, etc Because rajput is not really a ethnic group but title unlike jats which is a tribe like gujjars for exemple.

Edit: keyboard again not working properly
Click to expand...

Apparently you are a victim of selective reading..
By caste, the Kharals are Rajput of the Agni-Kula descent. They link up their genealogy with Karan, a chivalrous character from Ramayana and were converted by Makhdoom Jahanian Shah Shareef. Saadat Ali Khan, a prominent Kharal, was granted a fiefdom in this locality by Aurangzeb
Click to expand...

From the same article.. I guess even the kharals with their Rai title and their claim that they are Rajputs is not. Enough for you...
 
Kabira

Jul 12, 2014
DESERT FIGHTER said:
I've seen many Rajputs say they are jaats .. But tht doesn't mean they claim to be jutts... But in a sense that they are agriculture related rural ppl etc... Just few days back I gave a lift to a motorway police inspector from lahore motorway toll plaza to gujranwala toll... During convo he mentioned that he was a kharal from hafizabad (jangli speaker)... And a Rajput .... Also you are welcome to google kharals on the internet.. Do tell us what pops up in the searches..

P.S: Kharals also use Rai as their title...



They are considered Rajputs in Pakistan ... Here is one of their forums:

Kharal Itehad Council

For whom the bell tolls

The 16th day of April 1853 is special in the Indian history. The day was a public holiday. At 3:30 pm, as the 21 guns roared together, the first train carrying Lady Falkland, wife of Governor of Bombay, along with 400 special invitees, steamed off from Bombay to Thane.

Ever since the engine rolled off the tracks, there have been new dimensions to the distances, relations and emotions. Abaseen Express, Khyber Mail and Calcutta Mail were not just the names of the trains but the experiences of hearts and souls. Now that we live in the days of burnt and non functional trains, I still have a few pleasant memories associated with train travels. These memoirs are the dialogues I had with myself while sitting by the windows or standing at the door as the train moved on. In the era of Cloud and Wi-fi communications, I hope you will like them.

British raided Jhamra for Ahmed Khan and in his absence; they arrested children and women. The word reached Ahmed Khan, across Ravi. Taking women as hostage was a challenge that Jaats never threw on ground. Wattoos suggested attack on a police post in Sayyedwala but Ahmed Khan ruled it out.

With the British on chase, all the tribal leaders gathered at Nooray Dee Dall including Qureshi, Wattoo, Makhdoom and Gardezi. In his battle for autonomy, few sided with Kharal and others advised caution.

The paradox in Punjab is, at best, incomprehensible. It boasts of Sahiban, who let go of her love for Veer Shahmeer and of Shah Hussain who let go of his piety for Madhu.

After the meeting was over, Sarfraz Khan Kharal, a sardar from Kamalia, saddled his horse and rushed to Gogera. Berkley was awakened at two and informed about the imbuing anarchy. Before Dawn, the bugles called and a squadron of cavalry, commanded by young Captain Blake, marched out to handle insurrection. Few hours later, another officer left with reinforcements and lastly Berkley himself went to Gashkori woods.

All stories of Rai Ahmed Khan Kharal can be traced back to Dada Phogi, an eye-witness of his final days. Before they charged, Ahmed Khan spoke to his tribesmen and the words infused an iron spirit. Had he been British or an establishment hero, the speech would have been archived to form the textbook chapter of “Speeches-that-changed-the-world”, but that never happened. The Jaats of Baar fought with unmatched chivalry and pushed the artillery-supported squadron, more than two miles.

When the dust settled, the squadron had already routed, so Ahmed Khan stood up for Zuhr prayers. Berkley was hiding in a clump near-bye and one of his Punjabi soldiers indicated Ahmed Khan, to him. He instantly ordered “fire”. Gulab Singh Bedi or Dhara Singh is said to have fired the first shot.

Despite repeated performances, the ballad singers and the story tellers, choke, with emotions, at this point. Kharal fell on the tenth day of Muharram, a day revered in the Muslim world, for Hussain’s vital sacrifice against tyranny. As the bullet hit him, Ahmed Khan fell to prostration. Hereon, the narrative is featured by skilled flashbacks of Karbala, a time travels of almost 12 centuries. The battle site of Gashkori resembles Karbala with Kharal`s severed head on lance, much like Hussain.

British took the head and placed it under an armed guard, at Gogera Jail. One of the sentries, dreamt of Ahmed Khan for three consecutive nights, requesting him to take the head away as British planned its display, in London. During his duty, the guard took the head off the lance, put it in a pitcher and rushed to Jhamra. Those were tumultuous times, void of trust. He buried the pitcher near the grave and did not tell anyone of the burial.

Having shot Rai, Berkley’s advisors pushed him for execution of the rebel`s family. Rai’s wife was quick to act. Upon hearing of Rai’s death, she dispatched the kids to neighbouring village of Murad Fatyana, with a message.

“Your brother has been killed, look after the young Kharals”.

Murad Fatyana struggled hard to hold back. He hugged the shocked kids and loaded his rifles. Before leaving, he told his wife: “Take care of these two kids till I return; and if I do not, raise them as well as you will raise your own kids.

View attachment 114868

As an epilogue to victory, British troops set Jhamra on fire. Next were the villages of Wattoo and Pindi Sheikh Musa till they faced the river. Berkley thought of crossing to other side as he saw no resistance after Ahmed Khan. He could hear the battle cries but ignored and walked the horse into Ravi. It initially trotted but then reared up on seeing something in water. Before Berkley could knew it, Murad’s spear made its way through his tunic and Scottish flesh. Rapid stabbings sent Berkley down, with the horse, never to be seen again. The official history records drowning as the cause of death but Dada Phogi says Berkley over-trusted Ravi.

After Ahmed Khan, none stood against British expansion till Multan. Few years later, Berkley’s brother, a man of position and significant authority, visited Gogera and summoned, Ahmed Khan’s son. He asked Muhammad Khan to forego the murder of his father. Muhammad Khan refused citing the limitation that a son could not forgo the father’s murder. Times had changed. Reforms were taking roots and temperaments had soothed so the officer concluded.

“OK! You lost your father and I lost my brother, let peace return to Ravi”… And this is how peace returned to Ravi.

A generation later, Ahmed Khan’s grave formed part of Pakistan. His grandson wanted to build a tomb at the grave site to honour the hero. During digging, a shovel hit a pitcher and the head was finally recovered. Miraculously, time had just been irrelevant. The hooked nose, deep-set eyes, whitening hair and the teeth, all stood intact. While the thinking minds felt the strands of beard, the ailing heart could feel the dripping blood. After the funeral, the head was interred but the story re-surfaced. Crude accent of Bhaats studded with similes of Karbala have made it almost eternal. Amidst the love for freedom and hate for imperialism, Karl Marx wrote a lengthy citation for Ahmed Khan.

What unfolds human greed, is the fact that all those who betrayed Ahmed Khan, and in turn the land of five rivers, were rewarded, with the allotment of land. The mutiny reports compiled after the incident bear striking resemblance to the political elite to-date. From Gardezi to Makhdoom, Sayyed to Qureshis, all the surname that line up. as landlords, astride the rail track today, had sided with British during the war of independence in 1857! A proud heritage of misplaced loyalty.

Ohno Anakhi Nahi Samjhda Jeyhr(d)a Ahmed Khan da dukh Visaray

“I do not consider him a sensitive soul Who fails to mourn Ahmed Khan”



——————————————————————————
Click to expand...

Are you reading the articles you are posting? They are sAying ''jaats'', no one consider kharals as rajputs. This is not rajasthan but punjab.

''British raided Jhamra for Ahmed Khan and in his absence; they arrested children and women. The word reached Ahmed Khan, across Ravi. Taking women as hostage was a challenge that Jaats never threw on ground. Wattoos suggested attack on a police post in Sayyedwala but Ahmed Khan ruled it out.

All stories of Rai Ahmed Khan Kharal can be traced back to Dada Phogi, an eye-witness of his final days. Before they charged, Ahmed Khan spoke to his tribesmen and the words infused an iron spirit. Had he been British or an establishment hero, the speech would have been archived to form the textbook chapter of “Speeches-that-changed-the-world”, but that never happened. The Jaats of Baar fought with unmatched chivalry and pushed the artillery-supported squadron, more than two miles.''

Again from your article not from anywhere else. Kharals from that area were jat kharals then and even now.
 
DESERT FIGHTER

Jan 1, 2010
Jaggu said:
I think this must be a case of how many Jat clans claim Rajput origin. Sidhu Brars in Malwa area of east Punjab do that too. maybe many of them are. I think many Jats, Rajputs, Gujjars must have common ancestry
Click to expand...

Jaggu Bhai I've seen even bhattis (specially from pindi bhattian region) claim they are jatts.. When the fact is that they are Rajputs ... They intermarry with jatts ... And even many among them claim their original origin which is Rajput ...
 

