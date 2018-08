I disagree.



But even if I were to agree with you then what is the harm in acting to up ease and garner support from the media. PMLN never leaves any such opportunity to do so, not now and never in the past during Panama days and that's why they have been able to survive and counter the onslaught of the law and popularity of PTI. Even now they are at it to get as much space as they can in court cases.



PTI has to play politics on equal footing to counter PMLN and not take things for granted after achieving so much, it is time to consolidate and the sooner the better.

Click to expand...