The name "KHAN" is of the most common names identified among Pakistanis. Always wondered whether anyother ethnic tribes, race or caste carry the surname "Khan" also?The Khan's or Hans trace their ancesstory back to Genghis Khan, Kublai Khan or Halaku han and the han dynasty. Later some of their descendants converted to Islam and conquest the subcontinent.The punjabis, phustoons and some Afghans carry the surname khan, which does not represent the tribe but the linkage to the khan dynasty. They have their own tribes and cast later.Like phustoons have ahmedzai, yousufzai and many others. And so does punjabis has other names like Rajput, Bhattis, Jatts, Qureshis, Siddiques etc etcAlso further information,Khan is a surname deriving from the title originating among nomadic tribes in the Central and Eastern Steppe during antiquity and popularized by Turkic dynasties in the rest of Asia during the medieval period. Used in the Rourans firstly, and also by the early rulers of Bulgaria , it was more widely spread by the Islamic chieftains in what isnow Turkey Afghanistan and Bangladesh Khan is a common surname particularly among Muslims of Central and South Asian origin. It is one of the most common surnames in the world, shared by over 12 million people in Asia and 24 million worldwide.