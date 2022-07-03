Khan is the enemy of Punjab. Maryum Nawaz while hazrat shahbaz sharif is tahajudguzaar

ziaulislam
- Apr 22, 2010
Only a Patwari like @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE or @muhammadhafeezmalik would defend this lol
Only a Patwari like @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE or @muhammadhafeezmalik would defend this lol
Money laundering, corruption and exploiting one's position for self interest is a tenant of Islam ?
Allah ka khauf karo.
Like drinking alcohol in UK bars?
The Shareefs are the most misunderstood family by the new generation. The late main Shareef was a conservative person. Even now many in the family are hafiz e Quran. They never advertise their charitable work which runs into billions since the 80s. They never miss Namaz, Umra , darood mahafils and quran khawaniz.
Lol thats water. You dont want me to go on that track. You will regret it as this is IKs weakest pitch.
One of these tenants is to bomb your own people with drones or sell them to CIA
Bhai all this is a very common trait of business class Pakistanis. Naat, Quran Khuwani,Umra, Hajj going hand in hand with fraud, riakaari, Haq talfi, chori…
I can go on and on may be when I am free , can make a proper thread on it.
Yes it's a tenant of sharifoon ka islam