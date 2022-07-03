Khan is the enemy of Punjab. Maryum Nawaz while hazrat shahbaz sharif is tahajudguzaar

The Shareefs are the most misunderstood family by the new generation. The late main Shareef was a conservative person. Even now many in the family are hafiz e Quran. They never advertise their charitable work which runs into billions since the 80s. They never miss Namaz, Umra , darood mahafils and quran khawaniz.I can go on and on may be when I am free , can make a proper thread on it.Lol thats water. You dont want me to go on that track. You will regret it as this is IKs weakest pitch.