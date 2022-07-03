What's new

Khan is the enemy of Punjab. Maryum Nawaz while hazrat shahbaz sharif is tahajudguzaar

Screenshot_20220703-161230_Facebook.jpg
 
Wasn’t she the same who used to claim that PTI and PPP are one and the same. What a pathological liar this non-lady is.

Meri London mien tau kia Pakistan mien bhi koi jaidad nahi hai😂
 
Says who?? A convicted criminal on bail roaming around freely and lecturing others about morality, this mental retarded women is not fit for any job let alone on dreaming becoming a premier.
 
Bilal. said:
Allah ka khauf karo.
Click to expand...
The Shareefs are the most misunderstood family by the new generation. The late main Shareef was a conservative person. Even now many in the family are hafiz e Quran. They never advertise their charitable work which runs into billions since the 80s. They never miss Namaz, Umra , darood mahafils and quran khawaniz.
I can go on and on may be when I am free , can make a proper thread on it.

Norwegian said:
Like drinking alcohol in UK bars?
Click to expand...
Lol thats water. You dont want me to go on that track. You will regret it as this is IKs weakest pitch.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
The Shareefs are the most misunderstood family by the new generation. The late main Shareef was a conservative person. Even now many in the family are hafiz e Quran. They never advertise their charitable work which runs into billions since the 80s. They never miss Namaz, Umra , darood mahafils and quran khawaniz.
I can go on and on may be when I am free , can make a proper thread on it.
Click to expand...
Bhai all this is a very common trait of business class Pakistanis. Naat, Quran Khuwani,Umra, Hajj going hand in hand with fraud, riakaari, Haq talfi, chori…

You will find tons of such characters in every market and every chamber.
 

