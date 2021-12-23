Khamenei: There is no difference between the demands of the Biden and Trump administrations regarding the nuclear file

On Saturday, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accused US President Joe Biden of setting the same conditions as his predecessor, Donald Trump, to revive the nuclear deal."The current US government is not different from the previous one, as its demands from Iran regarding the nuclear file are different in their formulation, but they are the same as Trump's demands," Khamenei said, according to what was stated on his official website.Ayatollah Khamenei made the comments as Westerners, Russians and Chinese have been waiting since the end of June for a signal that Tehran is ready to resume talks that began in Vienna in April to try to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal that Trump withdrew from three years ago."With regard to the nuclear file, the Americans are really not ashamed: despite their withdrawal (from the Vienna Agreement) in full view of everyone, they are now talking and passing demands as if the Islamic Republic withdrew," Khamenei said in a speech, extracts of which were published on his official website. of this agreement.The statements of the first man in Iran came during his meeting with the new Iranian government of President Ibrahim al-Raisi."It is a great capital for the government to be able to win the trust of the people, which unfortunately has been damaged a bit. You have to fix that," the Supreme Leader told my prime minister and cabinet ministers.