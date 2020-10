FAROOQ RASHID BUTT said: Kashmiri freedom moment is free from any sectarian and foreign based ideology. Click to expand...

Islamic revolutionary ideology as proposed by Imam Khomeini and put into practice by the Islamic Republic of Iran, is free from sectarianism already. It is not a sectarianist ideology by any means, and actually opposes and rejects sectarianism unequivocally. The very constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran was co-written by a Sunni scholar.Also, in the "Iranian Chill Thread", user Pan-Islamic-Pakistan was arguing that Imam Khomeini had Kashmiri ancestry. I proceeded to show how this is most likely inaccurate, but fact is that some Pakistanis nonetheless hold the belief Imam Khomeini was no foreigner to Kashmir.Even if we accept that Imam Khomeini's ancestry is in fact Iranian, the Islamic ideology he promoted cannot be "foreign"-based by simple virtue of the fact that it is Islamic in nature, and is therefore equally relevant to the entire Muslim world.