Its true.india was a great power and economic superpower of the world ONLY under Islamic rule. That’s bc Islamic rule connected india to global Islamic Civilization which was the foremost global Civilization of that time before West took that position in 17th-18th century onwards.india on its own is a very restricted culture and would not have any global footprint to project its civilizational presence...hence it’ll NEVER be a great/super power like superpowers of Islam and Western christendom (today’s post Christian West)india is and will always remain a local regional power...and that too, sharing the region with another potent regional power—Pakistan. There’s nothing india can do to change that fact and events on 27th Feb only re-established this reality