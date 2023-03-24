Khalistanis stamping on Indian flag at Indian High Commission, London

JackTheRipper
Oh man, this will trigger some Indians on this forum. They can’t take constructive criticism well. They’ll become ultra defensive. This Khalistan movement isn’t going anywhere. The treacherous deep state sold them to the Indians in the 90s. It just dawned on me, the folks that run Pakistan are the worse caricatures of the stuff we see in our dramas and movies. What they lack is the ability to read the room. Showing up during the aftermath of a major earthquake to provide “support,” feeding English diplomats cake like a soft **** gay orgy, giving away the house in happiness. The list goes on and on
New Recruit
So you are saying all the Sikhs in India will loose their Indian citizenship? No worries, that is exactly what they want. They want Khalistani Citizenship.
Delhi Police Registers Case Under UAPA Over Pro-Khalistan Protest At Indian Mission In LondonThe Ministry of Home Affairs directed the Delhi Police to take legal action on the receipt of a report from the Ministry of External Affairs over the incident at the Indian High Commission March 19.news.abplive.com
Bad luck for any Khalistani supporters who haven't gotten their citizenship/residency yet.
Sikhs in UK with Indian passport will be deported back and prosecuted under UAPA law.So you are saying all the Sikhs in India will loose their Indian citizenship? No worries, that is exactly what they want. They want Khalistani Citizenship.
BJP wet dreams. Keep on jerking nothing will come out. Typical short term bania mindset. Look at the big pictureSikhs in UK with Indian passport will be deported back and prosecuted under UAPA law.
Their dream destination of Kannedda and Einglaand will remain a dream for them and their immediate progenies.
BJP wet dreams. Keep on jerking nothing will come out. Typical short term bania mindset. Look at the big picture
You can bet your panties on Khalistani khujli will fizzle out before the election.
I don’t wear panties, I wear a loose Shalwar made with 7 meter of cloth. You are welcome to come and check. Who cares, If this one’s fails there will be another one. I trust the Sikhs unless they are like Bangladeshis.
We don’t need to do anything, This time Modi is doing it for us, just wait.Are you going to tighten up your salwaar and make a Mukti Bahini 2.0 to facilitate a free Khalistan?
Bangladeshis was and always will be weak and useless without any foreign assistance.
Fake! And wrong on all counts. The word Shalwar comes from a region between todays Iraq Syria and Turkey and still used today. #ucking BJP idiotWe dont need your trust, thankfully we learnt our lesson being used and sold out by weaklings across the border once.
Meanwhile, enjoy that shalwar, it was a gift from our sikh ancestors to whoever still likes to wear them.