Khalistanis stamping on Indian flag at Indian High Commission, London

Feb 22, 2023
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638826362277605376
Oh man, this will trigger some Indians on this forum. They can’t take constructive criticism well. They’ll become ultra defensive. This Khalistan movement isn’t going anywhere. The treacherous deep state sold them to the Indians in the 90s. It just dawned on me, the folks that run Pakistan are the worse caricatures of the stuff we see in our dramas and movies. What they lack is the ability to read the room. Showing up during the aftermath of a major earthquake to provide “support,” feeding English diplomats cake like a soft **** gay orgy, giving away the house in happiness. The list goes on and on
 
It takes time but there will be reaction to Fuhrer Modi who is playing by the Nazi playbook to the letter.

news.abplive.com

Delhi Police Registers Case Under UAPA Over Pro-Khalistan Protest At Indian Mission In London

The Ministry of Home Affairs directed the Delhi Police to take legal action on the receipt of a report from the Ministry of External Affairs over the incident at the Indian High Commission March 19.
news.abplive.com news.abplive.com

Bad luck for any Khalistani supporters who haven't gotten their citizenship/residency yet.
So you are saying all the Sikhs in India will loose their Indian citizenship? No worries, that is exactly what they want. They want Khalistani Citizenship.
 
So you are saying all the Sikhs in India will loose their Indian citizenship? No worries, that is exactly what they want. They want Khalistani Citizenship.
Sikhs in UK with Indian passport will be deported back and prosecuted under UAPA law.

Their dream destination of Kannedda and Einglaand will remain a dream for them and their immediate progenies.
 
BJP wet dreams. Keep on jerking nothing will come out. Typical short term bania mindset. Look at the big picture
This is not the 90s anymore when India was at its weakest point, and our western neighbor had all the western support.

You can bet your panties on Khalistani khujli will fizzle out before the election.
 
This is not the 90s anymore when India was at its weakest point, and our western neighbor had all the western support.

You can bet your panties on Khalistani khujli will fizzle out before the election.
I don’t wear panties like you, I wear a loose Shalwar made with 7 meter of cloth. You are welcome to come and check. Who cares, If this one’s fails there will be another one. I trust the Sikhs unless they are like Bangladeshis.
 
This is the latest episode in the never ending Khalistan saga being used for personal gains.

This random guy Amritpal quits his day labor job in dubai, comes back and shaks amrit, and voila be have sant bhindranwala reborn! the regular dissidents in punjab are taken aback as well.

The farmer protest leaders which arguably was the the most intense agitation after blue star have disowned this guy, and they were the ones that beat back Modi after standing up to him for more than a year in Delhi, thats saying something.

Even moosewala protests and upheveal was bigger than this guy, and guess what, his parents have come out against this guy for misusing their dead sons name.

And now he runs, the farmer protesters camped right outside delhi and faced the police at least, this guys running on the backseat of motorcycles and under umbrellas 😂

Thanks, but no thanks we dont want such sants as defenders of our Sikhi.

That is why there was another march by sikhs after the london embassy incident in london outside the embassy supporting Indian govt, and guess what, it was bigger than these fake khali guys.

Its been entertaining for sure, the memes and the arguments have been pure gold😄



I give my best wishes to sellouts of Punjab on both sides of the border on Khalistan, meanwhile have some fun with us-

 
I don’t wear panties, I wear a loose Shalwar made with 7 meter of cloth. You are welcome to come and check. Who cares, If this one’s fails there will be another one. I trust the Sikhs unless they are like Bangladeshis.
Are you going to tighten up your salwaar and make a Mukti Bahini 2.0 to facilitate a free Khalistan?

Bangladeshis was and always will be weak and useless without any foreign assistance.
 
I don’t wear panties like you, I wear a loose Shalwar made with 7 meter of cloth. You are welcome to come and check. Who cares, If this one’s fails there will be another one. I trust the Sikhs unless they are like Bangladeshis.
We dont need your trust, thankfully we learnt our lesson being used and sold out by weaklings across the border once.

Meanwhile, enjoy that shalwar, it was a gift from our sikh ancestors to whoever still likes to wear them.
 
Are you going to tighten up your salwaar and make a Mukti Bahini 2.0 to facilitate a free Khalistan?

Bangladeshis was and always will be weak and useless without any foreign assistance.
We don’t need to do anything, This time Modi is doing it for us, just wait.

We dont need your trust, thankfully we learnt our lesson being used and sold out by weaklings across the border once.

Meanwhile, enjoy that shalwar, it was a gift from our sikh ancestors to whoever still likes to wear them.
Fake! And wrong on all counts. The word Shalwar comes from a region between todays Iraq Syria and Turkey and still used today. #ucking BJP idiot

If you are really a Sikh, the problem was with you guys didn’t have the balls and you were not united. It was your own people who betrayed you.

Sikhs today are all show and no balls
 
