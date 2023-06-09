What's new

Khalistanis depict assassination of Indira Gandhi in Canada

Paitoo

Paitoo

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
1,885
5
3,700
Country
India
Location
India
India has repeatedly failed to influence Canada on this subject. I think the Indian government is on the backfoot due to the large number of Indians migrating to Canada every year.

www.indiatoday.in

Float depicting Indira Gandhi’s assassination part of Khalistani parade in Canada | Video

A video shows a float depicting former Indian PM Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984. The purported video is of a parade taken out in Canada’s Brampton on June 4.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

www.hindustantimes.com

'Celebration' of Indira Gandhi's killing: What really happened at Canada event?

The parade was allegedly organised by pro-Khalistani supporters on June 4, days before the 39th anniversary of ‘Operation Bluestar’.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 
W

wildlens

FULL MEMBER
May 9, 2023
219
-2
129
Country
India
Location
Singapore
Not because of that. Its just that the Canadian side have too many Sikhs who are pro Khalsitan that are vote banks.
This was in poor taste actually even if one support or against India. But you know what - acts like these will show to the world what kind of people these are and slowly reduce sympathy to them eventually.
 
my2cents

my2cents

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 8, 2011
5,110
-9
2,803
Country
India
Location
United States
Paitoo said:
India has repeatedly failed to influence Canada on this subject. I think the Indian government is on the backfoot due to the large number of Indians migrating to Canada every year.

www.indiatoday.in

Float depicting Indira Gandhi’s assassination part of Khalistani parade in Canada | Video

A video shows a float depicting former Indian PM Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984. The purported video is of a parade taken out in Canada’s Brampton on June 4.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

www.hindustantimes.com

'Celebration' of Indira Gandhi's killing: What really happened at Canada event?

The parade was allegedly organised by pro-Khalistani supporters on June 4, days before the 39th anniversary of ‘Operation Bluestar’.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
Click to expand...
I wonder how they will react if we showed Brindanwale being killed by Indian soldiers?

How ever you look at it, it was in poor taste.
 
Paitoo

Paitoo

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
1,885
5
3,700
Country
India
Location
India
I think western countries are becoming 'everything chalta hai' zones. Freedom of expression includes freedom to depict anything now. Even an assassination.
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
10,042
17
14,924
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
download (56).jpeg
 
W

wildlens

FULL MEMBER
May 9, 2023
219
-2
129
Country
India
Location
Singapore
Yep its a freedom of expression thing. That's why we just are saying that it's in poor taste and leaving it. This is unlike the Nupur Sharma controversy where she said a few things about Muhammad which although was the case created a lot of hue and cry including some deaths. So unless you guys support Nupurs right and denounce the killings I suggest you plug your hole.
 
S

surmabhopali

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2023
173
0
90
Country
India
Location
India
Paitoo said:
India has repeatedly failed to influence Canada on this subject. I think the Indian government is on the backfoot due to the large number of Indians migrating to Canada every year.

www.indiatoday.in

Float depicting Indira Gandhi’s assassination part of Khalistani parade in Canada | Video

A video shows a float depicting former Indian PM Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984. The purported video is of a parade taken out in Canada’s Brampton on June 4.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

www.hindustantimes.com

'Celebration' of Indira Gandhi's killing: What really happened at Canada event?

The parade was allegedly organised by pro-Khalistani supporters on June 4, days before the 39th anniversary of ‘Operation Bluestar’.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
Click to expand...
Western countries are doomed , they are importing terrorists from third world countries , very soon canada , Europe , Australia , newzealand will be full of criminals and terrorists .
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,474
-40
4,597
Country
India
Location
India
I agree with freedom of expression but to depict an assassination with a bloodied mannequin was in bad taste. They (West) still to release any footage/pic of the whole Osama raid, na apni weekly school shootings ki dead kids ki release krte hain.. ye kya baat hui ?
 
Paitoo

Paitoo

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
1,885
5
3,700
Country
India
Location
India
That Guy said:
Freedom of speech, if you believe otherwise, you're welcome to sue in Canadian courts.
Click to expand...
Probably some insignificant proxy organization will actually sue, though to no tangible effect. I only hope that this Freedom of Expression does not become your equivalent of American 2nd Amendment, which is used to justify gun ownership, while turning a blind eye to its side effects. In the past Canadian land has been used to plot and execute terrorist attack against an Indian airliner, by these very Khalistanis. They have a safe haven in Canada and now through these kinds of parades in the open, they are tyring to mainstream the hate against India.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,474
-40
4,597
Country
India
Location
India
wildlens said:
Yep its a freedom of expression thing. That's why we just are saying that it's in poor taste and leaving it. This is unlike the Nupur Sharma controversy where she said a few things about Muhammad which although was the case created a lot of hue and cry including some deaths. So unless you guys support Nupurs right and denounce the killings I suggest you plug your hole.
Click to expand...
No, Nupur saga and the killing were haram, this is halal.
 
Sayfullah

Sayfullah

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
2,791
8
5,267
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
wildlens said:
Yep its a freedom of expression thing. That's why we just are saying that it's in poor taste and leaving it. This is unlike the Nupur Sharma controversy where she said a few things about Muhammad which although was the case created a lot of hue and cry including some deaths. So unless you guys support Nupurs right and denounce the killings I suggest you plug your hole.
Click to expand...
Each expression has a consequence be it good or bad. You have freedom of expression and if you use that freedom of expression as freedom to insult our religion know that we also have freedom of expression which includes retaliation. You can insult our religion all you want. But know we aren’t puss*es like you. Our hands are free, they aren’t tied. And we will use our free hands to freely retaliate. That retaliation can range in severity.

So in general, if you want to keep your head on your shoulders don’t dare speak ill about our religion.

-=virus=- said:
No, Nupur saga and the killing were haram, this is halal.
Click to expand...
No.
We just aren’t puss*es like you.
Our religion comes first before our lives as well.
Alhamdulillah we have the strength to reply to anyone who insults our religion.

You can freely express your self but every expression has a consequence be it good or bad.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

khansaheeb
India arrests 78 in ongoing manhunt for Sikh leader
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
3K
my2cents
my2cents
INDIAPOSITIVE
NIA team in Canada to probe SFJ, other Khalistani sympathisers and their funding routes
Replies
0
Views
396
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
Pakistan Ka Beta
‘Khalistan-Pakistan Zindabad’, 'Muslim-Sikh Bhai Bhai' slogans inscribed on Indian govt building in Bathinda | Oct 2022 .
Replies
1
Views
1K
emotionless_teenage
emotionless_teenage
Pakistan Ka Beta
Sikhs in Canada vote in a Referendum for Khalistan - Sep 2022 .
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
187
Views
9K
Varunastra
Varunastra
Faqirze
Khalistani militants attack police Intelligence Wing HQ in Mohali, Indians accuse Pakistan of involvement
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
Wiler87
W

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom