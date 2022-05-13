What's new

Khalistani militants attack police Intelligence Wing HQ in Mohali, Indians accuse Pakistan of involvement

A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali on Monday, triggering a blast that shattered windows. Though there were no casualties, the attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters could be a part of a bigger conspiracy against the Frontier State which shares approximately 553 km of international borders with Pakistan.

The recovery of explosives besides the arms, ammunition and the narcotics from State's border villages hint at the involvement of the terror groups based in Pakistan. (Ah shit, here we go again)

In fact, Monday’s attack was not an isolated incident. Some of the recent recoveries are increasingly hinting towards a larger terror conspiracy.

POLICE ZERO IN ON KHALISTANI TERRORIST

The police are probing Pakistan’s role in the blast (because India can never do anything wrong, it is the most moral and righteous country in the whole wide world where nothing bad ever happens. Everything wrong in our country must be a conspiracy caused by Pakistan!) at the headquarters of the Punjab Intelligence Department. The RPG used in the attack was reportedly made in Pakistan (How'd they figure out? did the ISI officer forget to take the "made in Pakistan" tag off? LMAO @ Indians, never stop entertaining us :lol: )

The Punjab Police has zeroed in on the Pakistan-based gangster-turned Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda’s role in the blast (Pakistan this, Pakistan that, PAKISTAN PAKISTAN EVERYWHERE). As per the initial probe, a man with alleged links to Rinda was in the vicinity of the headquarters when the blast took place on Monday.

Meanwhile, a day after the blast at Punjab Police’s Intelligence Wing HQ, an audio message, purportedly of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel of the banned Sikh for Justice (SFJ), did the rounds. In the audio recording, Gurpatwant Pannun is heard sending out a warning to Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur that the attack in Mohali could as well have been on the Shimla Police headquarters.

"Learn from the Mohali police headquarter grenade attack. This grenade attack could have been at Shimla police headquarters, "Pannun is heard saying.

SECOND ATTACK IN FORTNIGHT

Mohali attack is the second terror plot which came to light within a fortnight. On April 23 an IED was planted outside Chandigarh's Burail jail.

While the police are still clueless about the persons responsible for planting IED near the jail, Punjab Director General of Police Viresh Kumar Bhawra is skeptical about the environment of Khalistan groups.


"The Investigation is currently on. We will inform you as and when it is over. This is a challenge and we will solve it," Bhawra said. He refused to comment on the role of Khalistan groups behind the attack.

POLICE INVESTIGATION INTO MOHALI BLAST

This is the first time when a projectile was used to attack a state police office. Experts say that to fire a rocket, one requires training.

However, the investigation revealed that the RPG might have been fired from a moving vehicle, which is why it likely missed the target and hit the wall.

"You know a projectile has hit. The explosives used could be TNT. The incident took place when there was nobody in the room. It failed to cause a loss as it impacted the wall," the DGP said.

Police suspects that the RPG might have reached from Jammu and Kashmir side or could have been air-dropped at any of the state's border villages.

Initial investigations show that the persons responsible for the attack came in a white car, fired the RPG from the heavily guarded front side and fled.

Source: https://www.indiatoday.in/india/sto...istan-based-terrorist-role-1947834-2022-05-10

Good thing the attacks barely inflicted any damage or caused any casualties, Kashmir has been very quiet recently so India needs to revive a new terror/ISI boogey in Punjab under the guise of a Khalistan militant revival. Lets see how this plays out in the long run. And like usual, Indians failed to provide a single shred of hard evidence implicating the involvement of the ISI, its just hearsay and media sensationalism like usual. Whatever sells to the masses which is the magic word "Pakistan"
 
Faqirze said:
A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali on Monday, triggering a blast that shattered windows. Though there were no casualties, the attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters could be a part of a bigger conspiracy against the Frontier State which shares approximately 553 km of international borders with Pakistan.

The recovery of explosives besides the arms, ammunition and the narcotics from State's border villages hint at the involvement of the terror groups based in Pakistan.

The recovery of explosives besides the arms, ammunition and the narcotics from State's border villages hint at the involvement of the terror groups based in Pakistan. (Ah shit, here we go again)

In fact, Monday’s attack was not an isolated incident. Some of the recent recoveries are increasingly hinting towards a larger terror conspiracy.

POLICE ZERO IN ON KHALISTANI TERRORIST

The police are probing Pakistan’s role in the blast (because India can never do anything wrong, it is the most moral and righteous country in the whole wide world where nothing bad ever happens. Everything wrong in our country must be a conspiracy caused by Pakistan!) at the headquarters of the Punjab Intelligence Department. The RPG used in the attack was reportedly made in Pakistan (How'd they figure out? did the ISI officer forget to take the "made in Pakistan" tag off? LMAO @ Indians, never stop entertaining us :lol: )

The Punjab Police has zeroed in on the Pakistan-based gangster-turned Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda’s role in the blast (Pakistan this, Pakistan that, PAKISTAN PAKISTAN EVERYWHERE). As per the initial probe, a man with alleged links to Rinda was in the vicinity of the headquarters when the blast took place on Monday.

Meanwhile, a day after the blast at Punjab Police’s Intelligence Wing HQ, an audio message, purportedly of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel of the banned Sikh for Justice (SFJ), did the rounds. In the audio recording, Gurpatwant Pannun is heard sending out a warning to Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur that the attack in Mohali could as well have been on the Shimla Police headquarters.

"Learn from the Mohali police headquarter grenade attack. This grenade attack could have been at Shimla police headquarters, "Pannun is heard saying.

SECOND ATTACK IN FORTNIGHT

Mohali attack is the second terror plot which came to light within a fortnight. On April 23 an IED was planted outside Chandigarh's Burail jail.

While the police are still clueless about the persons responsible for planting IED near the jail, Punjab Director General of Police Viresh Kumar Bhawra is skeptical about the environment of Khalistan groups.


"The Investigation is currently on. We will inform you as and when it is over. This is a challenge and we will solve it," Bhawra said. He refused to comment on the role of Khalistan groups behind the attack.

POLICE INVESTIGATION INTO MOHALI BLAST

This is the first time when a projectile was used to attack a state police office. Experts say that to fire a rocket, one requires training.

However, the investigation revealed that the RPG might have been fired from a moving vehicle, which is why it likely missed the target and hit the wall.

"You know a projectile has hit. The explosives used could be TNT. The incident took place when there was nobody in the room. It failed to cause a loss as it impacted the wall," the DGP said.

Police suspects that the RPG might have reached from Jammu and Kashmir side or could have been air-dropped at any of the state's border villages.

Initial investigations show that the persons responsible for the attack came in a white car, fired the RPG from the heavily guarded front side and fled.

Source: https://www.indiatoday.in/india/sto...istan-based-terrorist-role-1947834-2022-05-10

Good thing the attacks barely inflicted any damage or caused any casualties, Kashmir has been very quiet recently so India needs to revive a new terror/ISI boogey in Punjab under the guise of a Khalistan militant revival. Lets see how this plays out in the long run. And like usual, Indians failed to provide a single shred of hard evidence implicating the involvement of the ISI, its just hearsay and media sensationalism like usual. Whatever sells to the masses which is the magic word "Pakistan"
Pot. Kettle. Black.

The thread focusing on recent blasts in Karachi by Sindhudesh something (SRA?) — saw pakistani posters accusing India of orchestrating it behind the scenes. Is it true? Is there any evidence? Yeah probably never. If anyone sneezes the wrong way in your country it doesn’t take long before fingers start pointing to India. It doesn’t matter if someone else does it or even if the perceived hurt is real or imagined.

In this case, the issue will get investigated. If there are pakistani links behind it, then that’s what it is. Unlike India third parties acknowledge Pakistan’s role in sponsoring and fomenting terror. Your willingness to use terror as instrument to advance geopolitical goals are really well documented. Not the case for India.
 
LakeHawk180 said:
The thread focusing on recent blasts in Karachi by Sindhudesh something (SRA?) — saw pakistani posters accusing India of orchestrating it behind the scenes. Is it true? Is there any evidence? Yeah probably never.
Not a single Pakistani poster in that thread claimed India had a hand in the attack, please correct me and point out some posts saying so if I'm wrong.
 
Faqirze said:
The Punjab Police has zeroed in on the Pakistan-based gangster-turned Khalistani terrorist
At least the Indians have the guts to blame Pakistan.

Compare this to Pakistani agencies who don't name India and Nawaz Sharif who never uttered the name Kulbashan Yadhav.
 
LakeHawk180 said:
Your willingness to use terror as instrument to advance geopolitical goals are really well documented. Not the case for India.
Oh really? :disagree:

1652405883669.png
 
WotTen said:
Compare this to Pakistani agencies who don't name India and Nawaz Sharif who never uttered the name Kulbashan Yadhav.
Because they don't have proof of Indian involvement, at least they have a semblance of shame and don't sensationalize everything for cheap propaganda purposes. Pakistan hasn't provided a single shred of evidence implicating Indian involvement in sponsoring terror to this day like some constantly claim (and a lot of us see through the nonsense claims)
 
You guys do the same for attacks in your Af-Pak regions even though we are not even present in Afghanistan right now and the state is ruled by your own proxies
 
LakeHawk180 said:
Pot. Kettle. Black.

The thread focusing on recent blasts in Karachi by Sindhudesh something (SRA?) — saw pakistani posters accusing India of orchestrating it behind the scenes. Is it true? Is there any evidence? Yeah probably never. If anyone sneezes the wrong way in your country it doesn’t take long before fingers start pointing to India. It doesn’t matter if someone else does it or even if the perceived hurt is real or imagined.

In this case, the issue will get investigated. If there are pakistani links behind it, then that’s what it is. Unlike India third parties acknowledge Pakistan’s role in sponsoring and fomenting terror. Your willingness to use terror as instrument to advance geopolitical goals are really well documented. Not the case for India.
LOLLL

Has so much BJP nationalism been squirted into your eyes (let's not say how) that you can't even write a balanced post?

It started out well. But then it devolved into typical Indian supremacism. YOUR country definitely doesn't blame the ISI for everything, right? What a joke.

Also, stop making it seem like things are significantly more professionally handled when it comes to finger-pointing in India. It's the same situation. We blame each other. Most times, we are right. Both nations have engaged in violent proxy warfare against the other for decades. Pakistan had the upper hand up before roughly 2007, and India has had it since then. This is a result of many things (Indian investment in raising new capabilities, a hardliner govt, etc.), but none as important as the US turning a blind eye to Indian involvement in such attacks. US-Indian strategic interests suddenly aligned (containing China), and India started getting top-sec real-time intel from the NSA and much more. Pakistan benefited from similar US cover during the earlier decades. At some point, the tide may shift yet again.

Let's not pretend anybody is better in this world of shadows. My 2c :)
 
R Wing said:
LOLLL

Has so much BJP nationalism been squirted into your eyes (let's not say how) that you can't even write a balanced post?

It started out well. But then it devolved into typical Indian supremacism. YOUR country definitely doesn't blame the ISI for everything, right? What a joke.
I started with writing “Pot. Kettle.Black”. I’m not blind to the same reactionary tendencies here either.

But it’s also true there are third/external parties indicating the same when it comes to Pakistan. This isn’t new information I’m throwing at you. But I’ll do it giving you the benefit of doubt.

-It started all the way from Independence when Pathan tribals were unleashed on the Kashmiri people.
-While supporting the mujaheddin Pakistan was also responsible for helping brainwash the lot of them.
-All iconic terror attacks in the world have links to Pakistan with the perpetrators either having been trained in Pakistan, taking refuge in Pakistan or coordinating from Pakistan.

R Wing said:
Also, stop making it seem like things are significantly more professionally handled when it comes to finger-pointing in India. It's the same situation. We blame each other. Most times, we are right. Both nations have engaged in violent proxy warfare against the other for decades. Pakistan had the upper hand up before roughly 2007, and India has had it since then. This is a result of many things (Indian investment in raising new capabilities, a hardliner govt, etc.), but none as important as the US turning a blind eye to Indian involvement in such attacks. US-Indian strategic interests suddenly aligned (containing China), and India started getting top-sec real-time intel from the NSA and much more. Pakistan benefited from similar US cover during the earlier decades. At some point, the tide may shift yet again.

Let's not pretend anybody is better in this world of shadows. My 2c :)
Sure, nation states engage in proxy warfare. But they use those instruments judiciously and draw a clear red line when it comes to letting them directly influence their ‘mainstream’ domestic society.

To gain an “upper hand” Pakistan sacrificed any principles associated nation building in the modern age, sovereignty and your people (body and mind). Today it regresses on every level and you blame india. Having said that, I worry the same way when it comes to India and the many polarising influences that shapes our society today. But we’re not that far gone yet. I hope never.

But who cares about history right?
 
LakeHawk180 said:
Pot. Kettle. Black.

The thread focusing on recent blasts in Karachi by Sindhudesh something (SRA?) — saw pakistani posters accusing India of orchestrating it behind the scenes. Is it true? Is there any evidence? Yeah probably never. If anyone sneezes the wrong way in your country it doesn’t take long before fingers start pointing to India. It doesn’t matter if someone else does it or even if the perceived hurt is real or imagined.

In this case, the issue will get investigated. If there are pakistani links behind it, then that’s what it is. Unlike India third parties acknowledge Pakistan’s role in sponsoring and fomenting terror. Your willingness to use terror as instrument to advance geopolitical goals are really well documented. Not the case for India.
I'll say it again
Twada kuta tommy tey saada kuta kuta?

LakeHawk180 said:
I started with writing “Pot. Kettle.Black”. I’m not blind to the same reactionary tendencies here either.

But it’s also true there are third/external parties indicating the same when it comes to Pakistan. This isn’t new information I’m throwing at you. But I’ll do it giving you the benefit of doubt.

-It started all the way from Independence when Pathan tribals were unleashed on the Kashmiri people.
-While supporting the mujaheddin Pakistan was also responsible for helping brainwash the lot of them.
-All iconic terror attacks in the world have links to Pakistan with the perpetrators either having been trained in Pakistan, taking refuge in Pakistan or coordinating from Pakistan.



Sure, nation states engage in proxy warfare. But they use those instruments judiciously and draw a clear red line when it comes to letting them directly influence their ‘mainstream’ domestic society.

To gain an “upper hand” Pakistan sacrificed any principles associated nation building in the modern age, sovereignty and your people (body and mind). Today it regresses on every level and you blame india. Having said that, I worry the same way when it comes to India and the many polarising influences that shapes our society today. But we’re not that far gone yet. I hope never.

But who cares about history right?
So did India, Mukti Bahnis were trained openly by Indian Forces in India, oh wait that wasn't terrorism because those were secular nationalists, terrorism is when its Muslims right? Plus that Alot of Mujahideen thing, Kashmir wasn't even a Indian issue when they raided. Kashmir only became a part of India when an alleged Accession took place. And by that Mujahideen has 70 80% of Kashmiri land, which included pashtuns and kashmiris led by diff commanders (baba e poonch and Ibrahim Khan). As for Junagadh states that were illegaly occupied what about that, that's state sponsored terrorism too.
 

