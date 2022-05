Khalistani militants attack police Intelligence Wing HQ in Mohali, Indians accuse Pakistan of involvement

POLICE ZERO IN ON KHALISTANI TERRORIST​

SECOND ATTACK IN FORTNIGHT​

POLICE INVESTIGATION INTO MOHALI BLAST​

A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at theon Monday, triggering a blast that shattered windows. Though there were no casualties, the attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters could be a part of a bigger conspiracy against the Frontier State which shares approximately 553 km of international borders with Pakistan.The recovery of explosives besides the arms, ammunition and the narcotics from State's border villagesIn fact, Monday’s attack was not an isolated incident. Some of the recent recoveries are increasingly hinting towards a larger terror conspiracy.at the headquarters of the Punjab Intelligence Department.The Punjab Police has zeroed in on theAs per the initial probe, a man with alleged links to Rinda was in the vicinity of the headquarters when the blast took place on Monday.Meanwhile, a day after the blast at Punjab Police’s Intelligence Wing HQ, an audio message, purportedly ofdid the rounds. In the audio recording, Gurpatwant Pannun is heard sending out a warning to Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur that the attack in Mohali could as well have been on the Shimla Police headquarters."Learn from the Mohali police headquarter grenade attack. This grenade attack could have been at Shimla police headquarters, "Pannun is heard saying.Mohali attack is the second terror plot which came to light within a fortnight. On April 23 an IED was planted outside Chandigarh's Burail jail.While the police are still clueless about the persons responsible for planting IED near the jail, Punjab Director General of Police Viresh Kumar Bhawra is skeptical about the environment of Khalistan groups."The Investigation is currently on. We will inform you as and when it is over. This is a challenge and we will solve it," Bhawra said. He refused to comment on the role of Khalistan groups behind the attack.This is the first time when a projectile was used to attack a state police office. Experts say that to fire a rocket, one requires training.However, the investigation revealed that thewhich is why it likely missed the target and hit the wall."You know a projectile has hit. The explosives used could be TNT. The incident took place when there was nobody in the room. It failed to cause a loss as it impacted the wall," the DGP said.Police suspects that the RPG might have reached from Jammu and Kashmir side or could have been air-dropped at any of the state's border villages.Initial investigations show that the persons responsible for the attack came in a white car, fired the RPG from the heavily guarded front side and fled.Source: https://www.indiatoday.in/india/sto...istan-based-terrorist-role-1947834-2022-05-10 Good thing the attacks barely inflicted any damage or caused any casualties, Kashmir has been very quiet recently so India needs to revive a new terror/ISI boogey in Punjab under the guise of a Khalistan militant revival. Lets see how this plays out in the long run. And like usual, Indians failed to provide a single shred of hard evidence implicating the involvement of the ISI, its just hearsay and media sensationalism like usual. Whatever sells to the masses which is the magic word "Pakistan"