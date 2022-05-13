Khalistani militants attack police Intelligence Wing HQ in Mohali, Indians accuse Pakistan of involvement

LakeHawk180 said: Pot. Kettle. Black.



The thread focusing on recent blasts in Karachi by Sindhudesh something (SRA?) — saw pakistani posters accusing India of orchestrating it behind the scenes. Is it true? Is there any evidence? Yeah probably never. If anyone sneezes the wrong way in your country it doesn’t take long before fingers start pointing to India. It doesn’t matter if someone else does it or even if the perceived hurt is real or imagined.



In this case, the issue will get investigated. If there are pakistani links behind it, then that’s what it is. Unlike India third parties acknowledge Pakistan’s role in sponsoring and fomenting terror. Your willingness to use terror as instrument to advance geopolitical goals are really well documented. Not the case for India. Click to expand...

LOLLLHas so much BJP nationalism been squirted into your eyes (let's not say how) that you can't even write a balanced post?It started out well. But then it devolved into typical Indian supremacism. YOUR country definitely doesn't blame the ISI for everything, right? What a joke.Also, stop making it seem like things are significantly more professionally handled when it comes to finger-pointing in India. It's the same situation. We blame each other. Most times, we are right. Both nations have engaged in violent proxy warfare against the other for decades. Pakistan had the upper hand up before roughly 2007, and India has had it since then. This is a result of many things (Indian investment in raising new capabilities, a hardliner govt, etc.), but none as important as the US turning a blind eye to Indian involvement in such attacks. US-Indian strategic interests suddenly aligned (containing China), and India started getting top-sec real-time intel from the NSA and much more. Pakistan benefited from similar US cover during the earlier decades. At some point, the tide may shift yet again.Let's not pretend anybody is better in this world of shadows. My 2c